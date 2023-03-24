Textured Nail Art Is the Maximalist Response to Glazed Nails

Minimalist nails have been everywhere lately, from Hailey Bieber's chrome manicures to lip gloss nails to a slew of barely there French manis. It’s no secret why these trends have gained traction—they grow out well, they match almost everything, and they look incredible on Instagram—but sometimes we want our nails to make a statement. Enter textured nail art: Like most trends, this design has been around for a while (we see you, early 2000s), but it's gained renewed popularity as a response to the slew of subtle manis, with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa giving it a try. Ahead, find 14 textured nail art ideas to bring to your next appointment (or maybe even DIY).