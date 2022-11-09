Welcome to "Byrdie Presents: Tell Me More"—Our Very First Podcast

When it comes to fashion, beauty, and health, we’re obsessed with trends. But more than that, we care about where they originated, who made them popular, and the science behind our affection for each one. That’s why we created Byrdie Presents: Tell Me More. This podcast dissects today's biggest trends from the inside out, giving you the you the context and history behind why we (and likely you) care about them at all. Upcoming topics include unpacking ever-changing brow trends, a deep dive into nostalgia, and everything you need to know about new and niche cosmetic surgeries.

On each episode, hosts Hallie Gould, Senior Editorial Director of Byrdie (hi, it's me!), and Jessica Shepherd, OBGYN and Chief Medical Officer at Verywell Health, dive into an emerging trend, treatment, or product with a critical lens to examine its origins (and any health benefits or implications). Dr. Shepherd and Hallie talk to experts—including trend analysts, medical professionals, and leaders in the world of fashion and beauty—to share their firsthand experience with each trend in their daily lives. We'll be updating this page every Thursday with a new episode, but until then, find our trailer for a peek into what we'll be covering. Stay tuned!