We'll Be Copying Taylor Swift's Undone Prep Look All Summer Long

New pop stars appear on what feels like a daily basis, but only a few reach a status where their fans consider them a God-like figure. Taylor Swift is without a doubt today's biggest pop star, and it’s evident by the hype surrounding her Eras Tour, which sold out within seconds. The star is usually spotted in her signature sequins that match her star power, but she was just spotted in a decidedly un-Taylor Swift outfit, and we're adding it right to our summer moodboard.

On June 26, Swift stepped out in New York City wearing a laid-back schoolgirl outfit that consisted of a grey-and-white oversized striped button-down, a light blue pleated skirt, and black platform Oxford shoes. She accessorized the look with beige ankle socks, gold hoop earrings, dainty necklaces and rings, plus a grey shoulder bag. Swift tied the look together with a plain navy baseball cap and a wash of her iconic red lipstick. While the button down and preppy skirt feel right at home in Swift's wardrobe, her hat and shoes add a touch of edge to her otherwise classic look. It's an easy formula that we'll be following all summer long.

Getty Images

Swift entered the music scene with her signature country ringlets, and she’s done practically everything to her hair throughout the years, from wearing it sleek to going bold and platinum. For her Midnights era, Swift has been wearing hair that’s soft and sort of wavy—it doesn’t involve a perfect wave but has more of an undone texture. Her most recent appearance proves that she isn’t done with her “Midnights” hair just yet—under the baseball cap, Swift wears her bangs straight, while the rest of her hair has tousled body. Though it might look like bedhead on anyone else, she was able to up the glamour on her tousled strands by offsetting it with her red lipstick and gold earrings.

Getty Images

It takes a certain skill to make undone hair look chic, and if you’re into Swift’s look, we have the perfect tip. First, you’ll want to do an undone blowout, which involves placing your hair in hot rollers. Hairstylist Marc Mena previously told Byrdie, “Allowing the rollers to set for a while is critical, and patience is key—then comb, comb, comb with a wide-toothed comb.” After that, use a texturizing spray to add body to your strands, and then finish the entire routine off with your favorite baseball cap.