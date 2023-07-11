Taylor Swift's Latest Manicure Is a Sweet Nod to "Speak Now"

Fans of Taylor Swift know she's the queen of Easter eggs—subtle clues hidden within an artist's work, outfit, or posts that hint at hidden meanings, other songs, or future releases—and regularly implements them into her outfits both on and off stage. At one of her most recent tour stops in Kansas City, Missouri, the superstar's look had a hidden detail celebrating her latest release: a purple Speak Now (Taylor's Version) manicure.

The nails, which she wore to shows on July 7 and 8, coincided with the re-release of the 2010 album that she dropped over the weekend. Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is the third album in her effort to re-record her catalogue in order to have complete ownership of her own music. In addition to fan-favorites like "Back to December" and "Dear John," the new version includes previously un-released "from the vault" tracks.



Getty Images

Like numerous fans attending her already iconic tour have done, Swift has been painting each of her nail a different color to represent her various eras. However, for her most recent shows, fans noticed that instead of the usual rainbow of colors on her hands, all her fingers were painted in mismatched shades of purple—the color associated with her Speak Now era. The shades of purple included a glittery iteration on her thumb, a light purple on her pointer finger, lavender in the middle, and deeper purple on her ring finger, with the darkest being on her pinky.

Getty Images

For one of her several costume changes at the show, Swift wore a re-imaged version of her tulle ballgown worn on the original album cover, this time done in a light lavender color as opposed to dark purple.



This version started with a tight-fitting lavender top featuring some cutouts on the sides. As the dress got closer to the floor, it billowed out, got glitter-fied, and also a little darker as each layer of tulle was a shade deeper than the last creating the same color gradient effect as her mismatched manicure.