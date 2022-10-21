Taylor Swift Just Shared Her 'Midnights' Mani—And It's So Easy to Recreate

It’s a happy day for Swifties all over the world—Taylor Swift just released her long-awaited album, Midnights. Swift has treated fans to plenty of BTS action on Instagram in order to celebrate, including a teaser for a video staring Laura Dern (!). But the post that caught our eye the most? Well, it was a story that the singer-songwriter posted, painting her nails with what she calls a “Midnights manicure.”

The Midnights manicure features a navy base with glittering silver stars, reminding us of a cluster of constellations in the night sky. Swift painted her manicure onto short, natural nails, making the moody yet festive manicure super easy to recreate at home.

We don’t know which specific products Swift used, but there are countless polishes on the market you can opt for to recreate the mani for yourself. First, you’ll want to prep your natural nails and file them in a short round shape to mimic Swift’s nail game. This manicure relies more on its color to pop, though, so if short and round isn’t for you, you can opt for any shape or length that feels more natural. After that, apply a base coat, then go in with two coats of navy nail polish.

Here's where it gets fun—once your navy polish dries, apply a coat of clear glitter nail polish to create the illusion of distant stars in a midnight sky. You can stop here if this is enough shimmer for you, or use a star nail topper for a real night time effect. Finally, seal the look in with a top coat for your Midnights mani a la Taylor.