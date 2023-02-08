Taylor Swift's Navy Chrome Manicure Is Peak 'Midnights' Era

Whether you’ve opted for lavender all over your fingertips or bejeweled your digits in honor of your favorite song off Taylor Swift’s Midnights album, the singer just debuted a manicure that every Swiftie should have on their radar: the chrome Midnights manicure.

Taylor Swift stepped onto the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet in a look that screamed Midnights from head to toe. She's been wearing shimmering shadow and outfits dripping in jewels in her "Lavender Haze" and "Bejeweled" music videos (which she wrote and directed herself, BTW), so it came as no surprise that the entire ensemble was a mish-mash of the two aesthetics.

Getty Images

Her navy two-piece Robert Cavalli gown was covered in multiple starburst crystal embellishments, and she accessorized with a statement ring and cross-shaped earrings with diamonds and turquoise and purple gems. Her glam was classic Taylor with a Midnights twist: a wash of cool-toned shimmery shadow on her lids, Birkin bangs, a cherry-red lip, and, obviously, smoked-out navy wings. The entire look was a fitting display of sparkle as she won her 12th Grammy award to date for Best Music Video for “All Too Well: The Short Film."

A small detail of her beauty look, however, is your ticket to looking like the Grammy-winning artist: she wore navy chrome nails, AKA the Midnights chrome mani. The manicure featured a short round shape with a navy base to match her dress, and a dusting of reflective chrome on top.

Getty Images

Now, this isn't Swift's first album-themed manicure: in October 2022 Swift posted a photo of the "Midnights manicure" she created on her nails with navy polish, glitter, and silver stars for the album's debut.

Taylor Swift

For the Grammys, Swift skipped the glitter and opted for a chrome sheen that adds an intergalactic, almost opalescent quality, which took her original Midnights manicure to the next level for the special occasion.

Glazed donut nails (and sheer manicures in general) are having a major moment, and it's easy to see why—they dress up any mani without being too in-your-face. By choosing an opaque base color and a chrome effect, Taylor proves that there's no need to be shy when sporting vibrant colors and otherworldly designs on your nailbeds.