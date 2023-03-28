Taylor Swift Served Dark Disco With a Smoky Chrome Mani

Taylor Swift stays booked and busy. Just ten days after kicking off her Eras tour (which sold out in mere seconds after tickets went live), the musician attended the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 27 to accept the award for Song of the Year for her hit “Anti-Hero.” At the show, she was decked out in a glitzy hooded jumpsuit and pin-straight Birkin hair, and the only question we have is: Which scheduling app does she use? Because we can’t imagine how she gets it all done while looking as fabulous as she did last night.

Although she skipped the red carpet, Swift arrived at the ceremony wearing an Alexandre Vauthier SS23 Couture two-piece, which featured navy gem-encrusted pants that blended into pointed-toe shoes. The top portion of her outfit included a matching long-sleeve wrap top with a slinky silhouette, structured shoulders, and a hood. Swift’s longtime stylist, Joseph Cassell Falconer, accessorized the chic look with delicate rings from KatKim jewelry.

Getty Images

Swift is no stranger to a bit of sparkle and has been wearing glitzy outfits throughout her entire Eras tour. Still, this outfit is a bit different in that Taylor put away her typical cutesy ensembles for something more couture. With its slouchy hood and wrap silhouette, Swift's look would feel equally at home on the dance floor at Studio 54 as it does on stage.

Her outfit isn’t the only thing that reminds us of years past—her hair looked like it was ripped straight from Jane Birkin in the ‘70s. She wore Birkin bangs that were full all throughout, with ends that tapered into the rest of her long, pin-straight locks. She’s been wearing her hair long throughout the tour as well, but as she accepted the award, her hair had a sleekness to it that serves as proof that straight hair is making its way back into style this year. (Bella Hadid recently wore her hair pin-straight, too.)

Getty Images

And to finalize her sparkling retro ensemble, Swift wore a smoky teal chrome manicure cut into a short, square shape. All in all, she looked like a dark and reflective disco ball (or mirror ball?) dream.

If Swift’s look speaks to your style as much as her lyrics speak to your heart, you’ll want to opt for ‘70s clothes like wrap tops or low-back halter dresses that feature glitter anywhere and everywhere. If you want to channel a disco queen in a way that’s more daytime appropriate, you can opt for wide-leg pants, sweater vests, or anything that involves crochet.

Leave it to Swift to attend an award show during her biggest tour yet–and look as chic as ever while doing it.