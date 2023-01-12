13 Taylor Swift Hair Moments Almost as Iconic as Her Discography

Of all the things Taylor Swift is famous for—iconic songs, unabashedly calling out exes, red lipstick, Easter eggs—it makes sense that her hair isn't the first thing to come to mind. But that doesn't mean it doesn't at all: Swift's hairstyles have a meaningful place in her overall evolution. (Think about it: Her Fearless curls are so different from the sleek strands of her Red era.) Swift has tried her fair share of 'dos—from sweet curls to romantic updos to edgy, chin-grazing chops—making her hairstyles almost as chart-topping as her albums.

Swift's best hair looks have the range to take you from morning to Midnights, and we can't wait to see how she brings it all together for her Eras Tour. Ready for some major inspo? Read on for 13 of our absolute favorite Taylor Swift hair moments.