Taylor Swift Wore the Perfect 'Midnights' Glam on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

Taylor Swift has had quite the year. Shortly after re-releasing Red (Taylor's Version), Swift put out her first studio album since reclaiming ownership over her music, and wrote and directed music videos for the songs “Bejeweled,” “Anti-Hero,” and “Lavender Haze.”

Getty Images

Tonight, the performing artist stepped onto the 2023 Grammys red carpet with four nominations under her belt, including Song Of The Year for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version)"; Music Video Of The Year for All Too Well: The Short Film; Country Song of the Year for "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)"; and Best Song Written For Visual Media for "Carolina" from the film Where the Crawdads Sing.

Getty Images

In 2022, Taylor had a knack for arriving at awards shows decked out in crystals—tonight, she carries on the tradition with a sparkle-encrusted two-piece dress made from slinky fabric, which features a long sleeve mock neck top, and a high-waisted skirt that flows into a train. The set has a navy color with matching blue crystals formed into starburst shapes all throughout her top and skirt. A dress this glamorous needs only a few standout accessories, which is why Taylor opted for cross-shaped drop earrings covered in diamonds and purple and turquoise gems.

Getty Images

Her glam is quintessential Taylor, with full Birkin bangs, a wispy bun, and her signature red lip. On the eyes, Swift wears her go-to cat eyeliner that extends to her upper and lower lashes, and cool-toned eyeshadow on her lid.

But back to the dress, which reminds us of a particular manicure Swift created for the launch of her album, Midnights: the Midnights manicure.

Taylor Swift

The manicure featured an indigo base with a glittery top coat to mimic a starry night sky. It's almost identical to Taylor's two-piece dress she's wearing tonight, proving that Swift is far from ending her Midnights era. The only thing that would make this outfit more dashing is a few Grammys in her arms—and with four nominations and an album that Swifties have had on repeat since its debut, we'd wager a bet that she won't go home empty-handed tonight.

