10 Taylor Swift Eras Tour Outfit Ideas Inspired by Every Iconic Album

It’s almost time to meet Taylor Swift at midnight (and all the other times of day she’s ever sung about), as the long-awaited Eras Tour kicks off in Arizona on March 17 before heading across the U.S. all spring and summer—then, presumably, the world. The artist is making her live music comeback stronger than a ‘90s trend, as she's dropped a whopping four new albums since her 2018 Reputation tour, in addition to two “Taylor’s Version” rereleases. While the Ticketmaster fiasco resulted in a literal Senate hearing, fans are now getting excited to hear the new songs for the first time live—and confused about what to wear to such an all-encompassing concert.

If you survived “The Great War” of ticket sales but are stumped about your Eras ensemble or itching to give that Capital One card another workout, you need to calm down and build an outfit around your favorite Taylor Swift album. Whether pastel music festival vibes are your Lover, an invisible string ties you to Folklore, or you just want to stay in Midnights' lavender haze, we’ll help you mastermind the perfect look. See Taylor Swift Eras Tour outfits for every album ahead, so you can show fellow Swifties you’re still bejeweled when you walk into the concert.

Taylor Swift/Debut Album

Design by Leana Macaya

If you’ve been a Swiftie since the beginning or want to show your soft spot for her country era, grab a pen and an old napkin and take note of the artist’s go-to teen staples: understated midi dresses, classic cowboy boots, and a neutral, bohemian color palette. Let your hair run wild and free, and you have the perfect recipe for singing along to “Picture to Burn.”

Fearless

Design by Leana Macaya

Swift’s sophomore album, Fearless, was a "Love Story" full of the hopes and fears we all feel when coming of age. It won the 2010 Grammy for Album of the Year and recently got another moment in the spotlight as the inaugural Taylor’s Version rerelease (raise your hand if you're hoping to hear “Mr. Perfectly Fine” live). If you belong with the era's sweet late-aughts style, go for a sequined mini dress, a rose necklace, and simple leather sandals.

Speak Now

Design by Leana Macaya

There's a lot of buzz around Speak Now right now as many fans are convinced that Swift has it slated for the next rerelease, citing everything from the "Bejeweled" music video to recent awards show looks. If you're excited for the world to finally realize that "Dear John" walked so "All Too Well" could run so "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) [Taylor's Version] [From the Vault]" could fly, embody the album's complex fairytale energy with a Bordeaux-colored princess mini dress, a delicate tie blouse, and whimsical crystal earrings.

Shop The Look Selkie

Christopher Esber

Anthropologie

Red

Design by Leana Macaya

The Red era contained multitudes: Think Harry Styles, Karlie Kloss and the squad, and endless country-pop crossover hits that highlighted Swift's ability to transcend genres. In its Taylor's Version renaissance, vault tracks like the "All Too Well" 10-minute version and the "Nothing New" collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers dominated, yet the album's signature color scheme and vintage-meets-modern vibes have remained as relevant as ever. Pair a pop of red—we love the idea of some statement pants—with a white T-shirt, Ray-Bans, and your favorite red lipstick for a moment that will have you dancing like you're 22.

1989

Design by Leana Macaya

1989 was a new beginning for Taylor Swift in multiple ways: It was her first pop album, she had an iconic new bob hairstyle, and she'd just moved to New York City. As she marked her rebirth with songs like "Wildest Dreams" and "Style," the star rocked an energized, instantly iconic wardrobe of crop tops, matching sets, and statement accessories. If you're in a style rut, shake it off with a crop-top-and-skirt combo plus some colorful heels, all of which can work for countless going-out looks long after your Eras Tour concert has come and gone.

Reputation

Design by Leana Macaya

When rumors about her hit a boiling point, Swift didn't back down. Instead, she released Reputation, an album that simultaneously leaned into her so-called "snake" side and shared the sweet vulnerability of falling in love. If you're in your Rep Era, you can't go wrong with leather on leather, especially if you top it off with some serpentine jewelry.

Shop The Look Bebe

Chelsea Paris

Gucci

Lover

Design by Leana Macaya

The Lover era, which featured bubblegum bops like "Cruel Summer" and "It's Nice to Have a Friend" (the latter was recently part of the M3GAN trailer), was a time for pastel music festival vibes and euphoric romanticism. If you spent 2020 preparing for the Lover Fest that never happened, now is finally your chance to shine: Pair a candy-colored crop top and shorts for a danceable yet fun look, then finish it off with a fun hair look like temporary streaks or rainbow tinsel.

Shop The Look Callahan

Faherty

Lime Crime

Folklore

Design by Leana Macaya

When Swift surprise-dropped Folklore during the 2020 lockdown, it marked the start of a stripped-back indie era that attracted a whole new fanbase in the process. If dark academia has captured your heart or you stream "Cardigan" and "Betty" on repeat, emphasize how smart and mysterious you are by bringing a book to the concert (spoiler alert: It's actually a purse). Paired with a ruffled, high neck blouse and patchwork shorts, you have a dreamy Taylor Swift Eras Tour outfit that pays tribute to storytelling and simpler times.

Evermore

Design by Leana Macaya

Evermore is Folklore's sister record, wandering deeper into Swift's storytelling interest to explore themes of pain, healing, and revenge. If you fell in love with this under-appreciated era, channel the cozy yet cathartic vibes with a flannel dress, leather sneakers, and earrings that will make you feel like part of the "No Body, No Crime" universe.

Midnights

Design by Leana Macaya

If Midnights are your favorite time these days, we totally relate. Swift's latest album explores the range of things we think about when much of the world is asleep—from the introspection of "Anti-Hero" to the major confidence rush of "Karma"—and the cosmic-meets-'70s aesthetic is exactly what we needed. Meet Taylor at midnight in a lounge suit paired with bejeweled celestial earrings and platform sandals that help you stay in that lavender haze.