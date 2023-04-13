10 Eras Tour Makeup Ideas Inspired By Every Taylor Swift Album

Securing a ticket for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is like winning the lottery at this point—if you have an upcoming show on your calendar, consider yourself extremely lucky. Swift has released a whopping four albums and two "Taylor's version" re-releases since she last toured in 2018, and is coming back bigger then ever with a show that celebrates every single one of her albums—or, eras. From her country-tinged self titled album to the edgy Reputation, Swift is playing all the hits, with the outfit changes to match.
Going to a concert is sort of like Halloween in the sense that you have every right to go all out with your outfit for the occasion. Yet, no look is complete without stunning makeup (and a Swift-inpsired Eras mani) to complete the look. Not sure where to start? Read on for the best Eras Tour makeup ideas, inspired by each of Swift's albums, and prepare to arrive in style (sorry).
Taylor Swift/Debut Album
Taylor hit the scene with a guitar and a dream, and seeing as she was a teen at the time, she generally stuck to makeup that was bright and age-appropriate. However, she went a little bolder for her music videos, and this makeup look riffs off her iconic green dress and rhinestone-studded eyes in the music video for “Teardrops on My Guitar," which was essentially Euphoria makeup before Euphoria.
For a similar look, first take a green eyeshadow like the Sephora Collection Sephora Colorful Eyeshadow in Emerald ($10) and blend two hazy circular patterns on the inner and outer corners of the eye. Then, accentuate the center of the lid with a shimmering silver like ColourPop's Super Shock Shadow in Ice Dream ($7), and finish off the look with a mini wing and intense lashes. If you’re looking to add some dazzle, you can also apply rhinestone decals to the outer corner of the eye and extend them toward the top of your cheekbone.
Fearless
Fearless is the album that features some of Swift’s most recognizable hits like “Love Story”—but to Swifties, it’s so much more than that. This album was the first that Taylor re-released after claiming the rights to her own music. The original album cover features Swift in a gold-toned dress, which is super easy to mimic with a dripping-in-gold makeup look. Add a pop of gold shimmer onto your eyelids with a shadow like the Danessa Myricks Beauty Colorfix Pigment in Goldmine ($18), and then try adding the Makeup by Mario Master Crystal Reflector in Citrine ($26) to the high points of the face for a Midas-worthy highlight.
Speak Now
There’s no rule that says wearing glitter is synonymous with a complicated makeup look—especially when off to a concert where you'll be dancing all night long. You can dip into this striking purple look—reminiscent of Swift's purple gown on the album's cover—with a wash of the shade Astral Amethyst Moon from the Pat Mcgrath Labs Mothership IX: Huetopian Dreams Palette ($128). To take things up a notch, add a poppy blush like the Iconic London Sheer Cream Blush in Cheeky Coral ($27) to your cheeks for a coral flush. Finish off the look by brushing up your brows with the Patrick Ta Major Brow Lamination Gel ($27), et, voila, a look that takes mere minutes to create.
Red
A red lip is the quintessential Taylor Swift makeup look, but it's especially fitting if you want to pay homage to her Red album. Whereas Swift usually pairs her red lips with a subtle wing, you can take a less intense approach by layering a true red matte like the Nars Powermatte Lipstick in Dragon Girl (34) under a red lip gloss like Glossier's Lip Gloss in Red ($15) and then faintly sculpt the eyes with neutral shadows.
1989
1989 called on pop hits from the 80’s (the decade in which Swift was born), and is all about energetic beats, striking outfits, and makeup that pops. As a tribute to the blue eyeshadow looks that ruled the decade, you can take a softer approach and use a baby blue like the Gxve by Gwen Stefani Paint It Up Cream Eyeshadow in shade 1998 ($20) to create haze of shimmery blue shadow all around your inner and outer corners. Finish it off with a sharp wing using the Rare Beauty Perfect Strokes Matte Liquid Liner ($21) and add the Velour Vegan Luxe Lashes in Serendipity ($27) for a wispy look that’ll last you through the night.
Reputation
Taylor can do vampy too, and she made that very clear with her Reputation album. Throughout the tour, she was decked out in black bodysuits and thigh-high leather boots, and literally wore undead glam in the music video for “Look What You Made Me Do.” If you’re planning on wearing your best all-black ‘fit, you’ll want to pair the look with a dark red glossy lip, like the Hourglass Phanton Volumizing Glossy Balm in Haze ($36) and just a smidge of the Kosas Glow I.V. Skin Illuminating Enhancer ($38) to add a reflective finish to the skin. A few coats of the Ilia Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara ($28) should be enough for a look that’s both glam and moody.
Lover
Following the dark vibes of Reputation, Swift released Lover, which had a girly aesthetic to match the romantic themes. There are pink, purple, and blue pastels all over the album cover and the accompanying music videos, so your best rendition of a Lover-inspired beat will include a girly overload.
Begin by swiping a pink eyeshadow all over your crease and brow bone, and extend the color toward your temples. Then, amplify your lashes by applying a deeper pink on the upper and lower lash lines before adding rhinestone decals from the Simi Haze Eye Play Dance Pack ($49) around your eyes. Finish off with the Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fu$$y ($21) for a bold take on Taylor’s cutest album.
Folklore
Swift went for a more pared-down aesthetic for this album and, admittedly, wears very little makeup throughout the album’s music videos—it was quarantine, after all. Still, the album cover’s black and white vibe immediately made us think of a soft smokey look that you can easily DIY. First, take the Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette in The Rock Chick ($55) and smoke out the palette's darkest grey shadow along your crease and lower lash line. Then, apply the palette's glittery silver shade to the lid (because glitter is almost a necessity for a Taylor concert), and follow that by blending a black liner along the upper and lower lash lines. Finish off with a clear lip gloss for a pop of shine.
Evermore
If you’re looking for some softer makeup to wear on the big night, there’s no better album to reference than the ethereal Evermore. You can wear a monochromatic makeup look, and use a multi-stick like the Live Tinted Huestick in Perk ($24) for a wash of peach on the lids and lips, and then use the Chanel Les Beiges Water-Fresh Blush in Light Pink ($50) along the cheekbones. Brush up your brows for a feathery effect, and you now have a no-makeup makeup look that pairs perfectly with some of Swift's most emotional songs.
Midnights
Swift brought back the glitz with her Midnights album, and throughout this entire era, she wore glittery navy looks that mimicked a starry night sky. You’ll want to go bold with this look and start off by blending the Violette_Fr Yeux Paint in Blue de Minuit—which means "midnight" in French—($31) all along the lid and crease. After that, use the Haus Labs Hy-Power Eye, Cheek, and Lip Pigment Paint in shade Black Onyx Matte ($24) to create a smokey wing that extends towards the temples, and intensify the eyes even further with a black liner along the waterline. Finally, finish the look off with the Tower 28 Beach Please Lip + Cheek Cream Blush in Happy Hour ($20) along your cheeks and lips, and you’re sure to look bejeweled.