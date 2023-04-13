10 Eras Tour Makeup Ideas Inspired By Every Taylor Swift Album

Securing a ticket for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is like winning the lottery at this point—if you have an upcoming show on your calendar, consider yourself extremely lucky. Swift has released a whopping four albums and two "Taylor's version" re-releases since she last toured in 2018, and is coming back bigger then ever with a show that celebrates every single one of her albums—or, eras. From her country-tinged self titled album to the edgy Reputation, Swift is playing all the hits, with the outfit changes to match.

Going to a concert is sort of like Halloween in the sense that you have every right to go all out with your outfit for the occasion. Yet, no look is complete without stunning makeup (and a Swift-inpsired Eras mani) to complete the look. Not sure where to start? Read on for the best Eras Tour makeup ideas, inspired by each of Swift's albums, and prepare to arrive in style (sorry).