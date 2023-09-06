Taylor Swift's Edgy-Prep Look Is So 'Reputation'-Coded

Taylor Swift doesn’t exactly have the reputation of being edgy, except, of course, during her Reputation era. During this era, we saw her dress in a moodier style, wearing mostly black outfits, gothic-inspired blackletter prints, '90s grunge-inspired flannels and silhouettes, and darker lipstick.



Reputation aside, Swift usually goes for more feminine, colorful silhouettes and styles like butterfly embroidered jeans, pink tulle, purple dresses, warm-hued cozy flannels, bright red lips, and sparkles on sparkles. However, on September 5, Swift stepped out of the recording studio in New York City in an unexpectedly edgy outfit—and with the release of 1989 Taylor’s Version just a month away, could this be a sign that a Reputation re-recording is well underway?



This new, unexpected ensemble was nearly all black—save her bag and hat—consisting of a semi-see-through black mesh tank top that she tucked into baggy charcoal gray dress pants and paired with platform black boots, a tan shoulder bag, a matching tan Ralph Lauren baseball hat, silver necklaces, some matching bracelets, and a silver ring.



Getty Images

Swift's hair was braided into two long braids on each side of her face, with some loose strands by her ears adding an undone feel. She wore little-to-nothing on her face, and had a faint hint of silver on her short, natural-cut nails. Her classic cap and prim pigtail braids added a preppy touch to an otherwise edgy look.



Album-speculation aside, Swift is definitely entering a new style era. We're used to seeing her in classically feminine silhouettes, but this summer she's opted for a more relaxed, casual-prep looks with some menswear elements.



Gotham/GC Images / Getty Images

In June, she was seen in a laid-back schoolgirl outfit that consisted of a gray-and-white oversized striped button-down, a light blue pleated skirt, and black platform Oxford shoes. She accessorized the laid-back prep ensemble with tan ankle socks, gold hoop earrings, dainty necklaces, and rings, plus a gray shoulder bag—tying the look together with a navy baseball cap and a thick coat of her signature red lipstick.



Swift's hair, tucked into the baseball hat, had an almost undone texture to it that wasn’t an exact wave but more so an abstract idea of a wave with straight bangs. We can't wait to see what she wears next.