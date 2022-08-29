Taylor Swift's Crystal Cat Eye Perfectly Matched Her Chandelier Dress at the VMAs

Swifties, it's completely fine if you're still reeling from last night's VMAs. After taking the reins and re-recording her iconic Red album, Taylor Swift earned the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Video of the Year Award for "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)." In true Taylor fashion, she left little time for her fans' nerves to settle—with a Moonperson in hand, Swift announced an album she has in the works, Midnight, which will be released in October.

But, the part that makes our hearts pitter-patter? It's Swift's jaw-dropping-dripping-in-diamonds look, of course. "We all know Taylor is an incomparable musician, but she's also as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside," says celebrity makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath, who created Swift's look for the evening. "She's truly an inspiration to me as a businesswoman and artist. Tonight's look for the 2022 VMAs was sophisticated, sultry, and sublime."

Getty



McGrath put a spin on Swift's iconic winged-liner and red-lip-duo by creating a bejeweled wing with a classic red lip, using all Pat McGrath Labs products.

McGrath started the look off with Divine Skin: Rose 001 The Essence ($86) for a dewy base and followed with the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation ($68) and Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer ($34) to even out Swift's complexion. After that, McGrath used the Divine Blush ($39) in Divine Rose and Nude Venus to add a flush, and Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo in Nude ($50) to add light to the high points of Swift's face.



"[I created] a crystal winged eye with my new Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Eye Palette ($128)," says McGrath. She used shades Skintense Glow, Rosewood Romantique, and Xtreme Nocturne on Swift's upper and lower lids before applying crystals above the liner—which, BTW, was created with the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black ($34)—and into the crease in the shape of a 'v.' A quick coat of FetishEYES Mascara ($32) finishes the eye look off, while the Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil in Deep Dive ($29) and LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4 ($32) gives Swift a show-stopping red lip.

Getty

This bejeweled twist on a classic winged liner look is both subdued and glam enough to pair with Swift's Oscar De La Renta dress that made it look like she was strategically draped with a rope made of diamonds. With a high neck halter, streamlined silhouette, and a seemingly random string of glitzy jewels, this dress was giving flapper girl with a pirate-chic twist thanks to her classic bangs.

Getty



So, what makes this look perfect for Swift that the VMAs? McGrath’s glamorous rendition of a winged liner is the epitome of Taylor Swift: a well-loved classic who is putting her own edge on, well, everything she does (and is being rewarded for it tenfold — get your money and your awards, girl). Since there's still a bit of time before her next album drop, and an Oscar de la Renta dress isn’t the *easiest* thing to source, you can at least play around with some of Pat McGrath Labs' products in the meantime.