27 of Taylor Swift's Best Red Carpet Looks of All Time

American Music Awards (2022)

Amy Sussman / Staff / Getty Images

TS is a big fan of Easter eggs, which is why she ties them into her music videos and red carpet outfits alike. For the 2022 American Music Awards, the singer went with a bejeweled backless gold jumpsuit by The Blonds. She paired the one-piece with strappy, open-toe gold sandals and a variety of shimmering bracelets and rings.

Fun Fact: Taylor won every category she was nominated for at the Awards show, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Favorite Country Album. This cemented her as the artist with the most AMA wins.