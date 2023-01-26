27 of Taylor Swift's Best Red Carpet Looks of All Time

Let's be honest: Taylor Swift isn't a stranger to being in the headlines. The "Bejeweled" singer has been the subject of much press, thanks to her many, many nominations and awards. At just 33 years old, our girl Tay has won a whopping 40 American Music Awards, 11 Grammy Awards, and 10 CMA Awards—and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Suffice to say, Taylor is, without a doubt, one of the most influential female musicians (and musicians in general) of our time. It's because of this that in 2019, she was named Billboard's first-ever Woman of the Decade. But here's the thing: Taylor doesn't only make headlines for her musical skills—she's also got a stellar sense of style, which is why today, we're taking a deep dive into the greatest Taylor Swift red carpet fashion moments of all time. Grab a drink, take a seat, and keep scrolling for some seriously stunning style inspo.
American Music Awards (2022)
TS is a big fan of Easter eggs, which is why she ties them into her music videos and red carpet outfits alike. For the 2022 American Music Awards, the singer went with a bejeweled backless gold jumpsuit by The Blonds. She paired the one-piece with strappy, open-toe gold sandals and a variety of shimmering bracelets and rings.
Fun Fact: Taylor won every category she was nominated for at the Awards show, including Artist of the Year, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Favorite Country Album. This cemented her as the artist with the most AMA wins.
MTV Europe Music Awards (2022)
Sticking to the bejeweled theme, Taylor slipped into a David Koma bodysuit dress with an embellished chainmail midi skirt, accessorized with peep-toe black pumps, for the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022. That night, she won MTV Europe Music Awards for Best Video (for her masterpiece, All Too Well: The Short Film), Best Artist, Best Pop, and Best Longform Video.
Nashville Songwriter Awards (2022)
For the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards—in which she won the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade Award—Taylor opted for a unique silhouette courtesy of Michael Kors. She paired the asymmetrical cut-out sequin dress with strappy bejeweled heels and delicate diamond accessories.
Toronto International Film Festival (2022)
Taylor Swift wowed the crowd at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival when she arrived in a custom Louis Vuitton sequined gown for the special screening of All Too Well: The Short Film.
MTV Video Music Awards (2022)
Taylor Swift turned heads—perhaps like never before—when she showed up to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards in a crystal-draped halter Oscar de la Renta mini dress from the brand's resort 2023 collection. As stunning as her dress was, fans swooned over her crystal-embellished, T-strap Christian Louboutin high-heel sandals, too.
Republic Records MTV VMA After Party (2022)
After winning the award for Video of the Year, Best Direction, and Best Long-form Video at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor celebrated in her signature shimmering style with a midnight-blue Moschino romper accented with a burst of sparkling stars. She topped the statement one-piece off with an oversized white fur coat and paired the look with glittery platform heels.
"All Too Well" New York Premiere (2021)
While Taylor loves a good dress moment on the red carpet, she's not one to shy away from a more unconventional silhouette. For the All Too Well: The Short Film New York Premiere, the singer wore a head-turning plum velvet Etro suit, an ensemble that perfectly encapsulated Taylor's love of autumn and show-stopping style.
Grammy Awards (2021)
When Taylor walked onto the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards red carpet in this Oscar de la Renta floral mini dress—which many felt spoke to the whimsical nature of Folklore—she just about broke the Internet. And then she fully did when she walked away from the night with awards for Best Album, Best Song, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Song Written for Visual Media, and Best Pop Vocal Album.
"Miss Americana" Premiere (2020)
Taylor Swift loves plaid, so when she showed up to the Miss Americana premiere in 2020 in head-to-toe Carmen March houndstooth, it felt entirely on brand.
Golden Globes (2020)
Fans went wild when Taylor showed up at the 77th Annual Golden Globes in 2020, wearing a custom Etro navy and gold floral cut-out gown. She attended the awards with her beau, actor Joe Alwyn.
"Cats" World Premiere (2019)
Cats may not have been met with praise but Taylor's gown to the musical's world premiere most certainly was. The singer, who played Bombalurina in the film, wore an Oscar de la Renta ruby floral fil coupé satin gown (which, yes, had pockets).
American Music Awards (2019)
Some see gold while others see green. No matter the color, though, fans were nothing short of enamored with Taylor's Julien Macdonald asymmetrical spaghetti strap dress, and the thigh-high suede boots she paired it with, for the 2019 American Music Awards. While in the ensemble, Taylor won awards for Best Artist, Best Pop/Rock Album, Best Pop/Rock Female Artist, Best Adult Contemporary Artist, Best Video, and Best Artist of the Decade.
MTV Video Music Awards (2019)
When Taylor arrived to the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in a multicolor sequined Versace blazer and shimmering over-the-knee black suede boots, my jaw all but hit the floor.
Billboard Music Awards (2019)
Taylor looked like a modern Bridgerton vision at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards when she arrived in a lilac ruffled mini dress with lacy long sleeves by Raisa & Vanessa. As stunning as the high-necked dress was, fans couldn't help but swoon over the singer's diamond star ear climber earring.
Time 100 Gala (2019)
TS brought all the Ever After vibes to the Time 100 Gala in 2019 when she arrived in a blush and butter yellow tulle J.Mendel gown, which she paired with coordinating yellow strappy heels.
iHeartRadio Music Awards (2019)
When you have as much money as Taylor Swift, it's surprising to find an outfit that doesn't cost thousands. For the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, T-Swift showed up in an iridescent Rosa Bloom sequined romper that cost less than $300. She paired the one-piece with whimsical butterfly heels by Sophia Webster (though, those admittedly cost nearly $600).
American Music Awards (2018)
Taylor Swift looked like a mirrorball before she even released the song on her Folklore album in 2020. For this 2018 AMA look, Tay rocked a light-reflecting Balmain mini dress with matching thigh-high boots. Could this have been a bit of foreshadowing? Knowing Taylor, probably.
Billboard Music Awards (2018)
When Taylor chose to make her first red carpet-appearance in years, she knew she wanted it to be special. That's why she chose a Versace gown with a high slit and beautiful embellishments—which, BTW, took 800 hours to make. She paired the show-stopping gown with heels by Casadei.
Grammy Awards (2016)
Here we have my personal favorite Taylor Swift ensemble of all time. Of all the gorgeous looks she's worn, none are as glamorous, nor as fun, as this Atelier Versace two-piece gown that she donned for the 58th Grammy Awards in 2016.
MTV Video Music Awards (2015)
Who said red carpets require gowns? For the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, Taylor opted for a cozier approach in this Ashish two-piece shimmer sweatsuit. To. keep it glam, she went with a full face of makeup and dramatic Christian Louboutin heels.
Billboard Music Awards (2015)
Taylor Swift turned head after head at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards when she arrived in this sparkly white Balmain cutout jumpsuit, which she paired with a custom "Bad Blood" clutch. Of course, she also made a statement by ditching the idea of a single date and instead showing up with a posse of girlfriends, all of whom were in the "Bad Blood" music video.
iHeartRadio Music Awards (2015)
Taylor has long been a fan of sparkly, cut-out dresses. Case in point: She wore a glittery Kaufman Franco LBD to the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Grammy Awards (2015)
Taylor has also long loved a mini moment, which is evident with the Elie Saab teal ombre gown she wore for the 57th Grammy Awards in 2015. to complete the ensemble, she chose a pair of high-contrast purple Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and shimmering Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Met Gala (2014)
Taylor Swift looked like a vision in pink at the 2014 Met Gala, where the theme was "Charles James: Beyond Fashion." Just 24 years old at the time, the award-winning singer wore a custom beaded satin Oscar de la Renta gown with Louboutin heels and Lorraine Schwartz jewels.
Grammy Awards (2014)
Taylor's floor-length, short-sleeved, chainmail Gucci gown made the 56th Grammy Awards shimmer in a whole new way. And, might we add: Her coordinating silver eyeshadow really rounded out the look.
Grammy Awards (2010)
12 years before Midnights came out, Taylor graced the 52nd Annual Grammy Awards red carpet in a sparkling midnight-blue off-the-shoulder Kaufman Franco gown.
CMA Awards (2009)
Taking it way, way back, you can see that Taylor really has made the whole place shimmer since the beginning of her career. For the 43rd Annual CMA Awards in 2009, she wore a Reem Acra tulle gown with gold sequin detailing. That night, at just 19 years old, she won the Entertainer of the Year Award, becoming the youngest artist to ever win the award.