2023's Coolest Tattoo Trends Include Chrome, Color, and Lower Back Placement

People have strong feelings about tattoos. For some, it can understandably be too much of a commitment—there are enough internet memes of ink gone wrong to scare any ink-shy person. For others, new ink is an outlet for self-expression. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Miley Cyrus, and Rihanna have all made the art a signature part of their personal style, and, as tattoos have become more normalized, so have millions of us plebs.

If you're one of today's many tattoo lovers, you'll probably start the year by adding a few new designs to your collection—or at least, some inspiration. To help you out, we tapped three tattoo artists to predict the most popular tattoos of 2023. The biggest trend of all, according to our findings? Individuality.

"In my opinion, social media is actually taking away from the creativity of individual artists. Pinterest is the place for reference photos now, and a lot of them look the same," says Brooklyn-based tattoo artist Jaz Paulino. "No shade if you have a Pinterest tattoo, but from an artistic perspective, social media is a blessing and creativity curse,”

That being said, the pros say TikTok and Instagram are amazing resources for finding artists that speak to you. “Social media makes it easier for people looking to get tattooed to research their artist and make an informed decision if it’s the right artist and studio for their tattoo,” says tattoo artist David Bernier. “Tattooing is a historically gate-kept industry, and social media allows people to find their community within it and share experiences, techniques, and lots of other information that was previously vague or just unavailable to most.”

Ahead, explore the nine coolest tattoo trends of 2023, according to the pros.