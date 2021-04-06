Keeping your skin hydrated is essential. I'm happy to report that Tatcha’s The Water Cream kept my oily skin feeling fresh, light, and hydrated all day and through the night.

We put Tatcha's Water Cream to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Finding the right moisturizer might feel like a life-long quest, yet all it takes is one product that really knows what it’s doing to completely change the narrative. Moisturizer has been a staple in bathroom medicine cabinets and skincare routines for decades, but is it that essential for those who have oily skin?

Ahead I slathered Tatcha’s Water Cream all over my face morning and night, and the results were much more than I had anticipated.

Tatcha's The Water Cream Best for: Oily skin types Uses: Diminishing the appearance of pores, hydrating the skin Potential Allergens: Rose, green tea, parfum/fragrance Active Ingredients: Japanese wild rose, Japanese leopard lily, hadasei-3 (composed of green tea, rice, algae, 23K gold) Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $68 About The Brand: Founded by Victoria Tsai in 2009, Tatcha offers superfood-infused skincare products like cleansers, moisturizers, night treatments, and masks.

About My Skin: Oily/combination skin with visible pores

I have oily/combination skin, and my pores are visible. My concerns are making sure I have a smooth texture and also use ingredients that target anti-aging. I’ve used several different kinds of moisturizers over the years, from lightweight to thick and emollient. My skin produces quite a bit of oil throughout the day, so in the warmer months, I tend to use lighter creams versus thick ones. I can become dry in the winter, which is when I switch to more emollient formulas if I feel like I need them.

I wear moisturizers mostly during the day (before sunscreen) and always at night. I like something that feels fresh on my skin and absorbs easily without leaving behind a sticky residue, along with products that work well with makeup, and most importantly do not pill. My skincare routine is quite simple, but looking and feeling hydrated will always be important to me.

How to Apply: FIngers or applicator

Use the miniature scooping spoon attached to the lid of the jar to scoop out a pearl-sized amount of cream and rub directly into the face with clean hands—it’s best practice to not dip your fingers directly into the jar to prevent bacteria from spreading. I prefer to use a hydrating water mist before applying moisturizer to ensure all the moisture is sealed in. I will follow-up with the cream after misting my face, massaging it in until it’s completely absorbed. If you’re unsure of where to start with moisturizer, you can dab small amounts on your forehead, cheeks, and chin area and then proceed with your application.

The Results: Hydrated skin

After each application, my face felt really hydrated but light at the same time. There is a freshness you feel upon applying The Water Cream, almost like a cooling sensation in a way. I continued to enjoy how it felt on my skin during the day and at night. The fragrance was so light and not overpowering, which is important for me because I prefer little to no fragrance.

There was no heavy or sticky residue and once the cream was absorbed, my skin felt comfortable.

On days that I wore makeup, I noticed that the moisturizer didn’t pill, which is major; there’s nothing worse than skincare that flakes and pills off the face after you’ve applied it. After the product was absorbed, my face felt fully hydrated, yet it was almost as if I hadn’t used anything at all—nothing felt uncomfortable, which was a dream come true for my oily skin.

The Value: Pricey but worth it

While $68 can be on the pricier side for a moisturizer, using the suggested amount of this product helps you to realize a little can go a long way. With the unique ingredients and overall efficacy in being able to hydrate the skin, the value is comparable to other competitors on the market.

Similar Products: You've got cheaper options

Laneige Water Bank Hydro Gel ($38): Free of parabens and phthalates, this hydrating gel targets concerns with oiliness, dullness, and uneven skin texture.

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream ($32): This lightweight cream is said to deliver 24-hours of hydration, resulting in soft, healthy-looking skin.