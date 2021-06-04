If you’re someone who invests time and money into keeping your skin healthy, the Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen is a great step for sun protection with added skincare benefits.

We put the Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I hate SPF. I know it’s essential and still manage to wear it daily, but after years of using goopy, greasy products that left my skin shiny and irritated, I rarely look forward to applying it. However, my opinion has softened somewhat recently as I’ve tried some pretty remarkable formulas that did the job without any dramatic side effects. Still, when it comes to reviewing SPF products, I tend to take a cautious approach.

As with everything from Tatcha, the Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen has been getting plenty of attention lately because of its ability to go beyond the traditional job of an SPF to provide some hefty anti-aging benefits and a photo-ready finish. Immediately I thought this stuff must be loaded with silicones (which it does contain, but not to the degree I expected), and with a heavy consistency (it turns out, it's surprisingly light).

But enough spoilers. I gave Tatcha's Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen the third degree, and here’s what I thought. Keep reading for my full review.

Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen Best for: All skin types, including sensitive skin. Uses: A daily sunscreen that provides broad-spectrum SPF 35 protection while blurring the appearance of pores. Active ingredients: Zinc oxide 15%, octisalate 5% Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $65 About the brand: Tatcha is a clean beauty brand founded on the ageless beauty rituals of Japanese geishas. Each product is formulated with traditional Japanese ingredients and contains the brand’s proprietary Hadasei-3 antioxidant complex.

About My Skin: Oily, sensitive, and sometimes cranky

My skin has as many moods as there are days of the week. It’s naturally oily, but also prone to sensitivity, so I can only get away with using a retinol product if I don’t irritate it with other potentially aggravating ingredients. Overall, I stick to a pretty basic skincare routine that keeps my skin balanced and calm. I also have a beard, which can lead to excessive buildup with certain SPFs.

The Feel: Lightweight and silky

Tatcha's Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen comes out as a thick, opaque cream, then spreads to form a lightweight, silky-soft veil on the skin. You can feel the dimethicone doing its pore-blurring work, but it’s not heavy or mask-like. The product takes some effort to spread before disappearing completely into the skin for a radiant, matte finish. The consistency is definitely hydrating, so if you’re on the oily side, this may be all you need for a daily moisturizer.

The Ingredients: Skin-nurturing natural extracts

One thing you learn quickly about Tatcha is that they’re not a fan of fillers, resulting in ingredient lists that are rife with botanical extracts and potent compounds. In addition to its two sunscreen agents—Octisalate 5% and Zinc Oxide 15%—the Tatcha Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen contains Japanese wild rose, loquat leaf, licorice, and silk extracts, all known for their pore-refining and evening-out properties. Also present is the brand’s Hadasei-3 complex of antioxidants that help protect skin against free radical damage from pollution and UV exposure.

The Results: Versatile and effective

Bryan Levandowski/Design by Cristina Cianci

I live in London, where the weather can go from 40 degrees and dismal to 85 and sunny in the same week. This gave me the chance to try Tatcha's Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen as both an everyday SPF and heavy-duty sun protection. As an everyday SPF, it felt comfortable on my skin and didn’t leave me greasy by the end of the day. I did notice my skin was a bit shinier than normal, but my pores were smooth as can be. On sunnier days, the sunscreen stayed strong through four hours of nonstop sun and even a little sweat as I went for a long bike ride. While my arms and neck got a little red, my face was completely untouched by the sun.

The Value: Worth it, if you like a luxury SPF

As someone who keeps my routine simple and doesn't wear makeup regularly, I could totally justify dropping $65 for an SPF that leaves my skin looking as fresh and radiant as Tatcha's Silken Pore Perfecting Sunscreen does. But for those who have a more complicated skincare routine and/or wear makeup regularly—in which case this stuff would make an amazing primer—if cost is an issue, a basic SPF with a lower price tag might be a better investment.

