Reviewed: Tatcha's The Kissu Lip Mask Gave Me the Softest Lips

Tatcha's The Kissu Lip Mask locks in moisture while restoring necessary nourishment to flaky, chapped lips for a smooth, soft result. It delivers on its promises and is a great overnight lip mask that works well for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

Trying to find the best way to hydrate your lips can be a long journey of testing countless products. I have typically used regular Chapstick or Vaseline to moisturize my lips, but I want to try a nightly mask that will hydrate my lips more deeply and decrease the times I need to reapply my regular products throughout the day.

My checklist when looking for lip products includes little to no fragrance, an easy-to-use applicator, and a non-sticky texture. Does Tatcha's The Kissu Lip Mask check off all of my boxes, and does it give the result I was hoping for? Continue reading to check out my full review and see if I was impressed.

Tatcha The Kissu Lip Mask Best for: Most skin types, including sensitive skin. Uses: An overnight lip mask that fights dryness, fine lines, dullness, and uneven texture for a hydrated, plump result. Potential allergens: Fragrance, phenoxyethanol Hero ingredients: Japanese peach extract, Hadasei-3, Japanese camellia oil, and squalane. Byrdie Clean? Yes Price: $28 About the brand: Tatcha is a skincare brand founded in 2009 by Victoria Tsai. Tatcha collaborates with scientists in Japan and the United States to develop each product from the ground up, upgrading time-honored beauty methods for today's fast-paced world.

About My Skin: Sensitive to fragrance and constantly dry

For the most part, I find myself applying lip balm or lipstick every couple of hours or so. At night, I tend to use a product with a thicker consistency, like Vaseline or the Summer Fridays Butter Balm (my all-time favorite lip product). Although I do a pretty good job of reapplying as needed, it's still troublesome having to make sure that I always have a lip balm with me. My lips can get very dry, and I almost get a tingling sensation from them tightening up. I incorporated Tatcha's The Kissu Lip Mask into my nightly routine, as the directions state to use it overnight. I applied the product nightly for two weeks to see its full effect on my lips.

The Feel: Silky smooth

Karla Ayala

Tatcha's The Kissu Lip Mask had a lightweight texture, both on my hand and when I applied it to my lips. It's not sticky at all (though reviews on this aspect vary) and has just a hint of a peachy scent when you apply it, but the smell is barely there. It was non-irritating, which is excellent for my sensitive skin, and it felt very hydrating with no leftover residue. I also applied this lip mask during the day a few times while applying my makeup, and my lips felt moisturized enough to apply liquid lipstick without drying them out.

The Ingredients: Natural hydration and vitamins

Karla Ayala

Japanese Peach Extract: A classic Japanese beauty secret for nourishing the skin is to use peach extract. Peach seed extract, high in vitamin C, has an emollient action that helps smooth the skin.

Japanese Camellia Oil: Tatcha uses Japanese camellia oil made from the seeds of the camellia flower, which grows on the islands of Oshima and Kagoshima. Camellia oil is high in oleic acid and vitamins A, B, D, and E, all of which aid in moisture retention.

Hadasei-3: Tatcha's star ingredient, this complex features double-fermented rice, algae, and green tea, a trio of superfoods that work together to gently nourish skin while reducing signs of aging.

The Results: Increasingly revitalized lips

Karla Ayala

I instantly felt the hydration hit my lips once I applied Tatcha's The Kissu Lip Mask. I completed my skincare routine as usual and then used the gold applicator that comes with the mask to scoop some of the product out, and a little goes a long way. The product sank in overnight, and there was nothing left over in the morning—only my now-hydrated lips. I used this lip mask during the day a couple of times, and it lasted pretty well. After trying the product for over two weeks, I noticed that my lips felt softer and more nourished overall.

The Value: Worth it for the quality

Tatcha's The Kissu Lip Mask retails at $28 for a 0.32-oz. tub, which is on the pricer side for a lip product. However, I've tried many other lip masks that irritated my lips or had a sticky texture, but this one simply left a smooth, hydrated result, so I think it's worth it. The packaging is beautiful, and a little bit of product is all you need. I don't love using products that require a spatula for application since it can be easy to lose, but other than that, as someone with sensitivity and dryness, I've found this lip mask to be a good investment.

