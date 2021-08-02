Tatcha's New Night Cream Is Like a Stress Ball for Your Skin

It’s no secret the elements can wreak havoc on our skin. Sun, pollution, chlorine, and blue-light can cause a lot of damage—which is why many of us have a vanity full of products designed to protect us from them. But stress and anxiety can affect our skin health as well.

For Tatcha founder and CEO Vicky Tsai, this issue became a vicious cycle—especially compounded by everything that went on this past year. "Stress caused not only my eczema to flare-up, but also my skin to break out in other irritations, including hives," she explains. Tatcha's best-selling Indigo Cream, made from harvesting extract from Japanese Indigo, was originally formulated specifically to soothe eczema and psoriasis. But as those with either condition know (including Tsai), stress can trigger even more flare-ups, which might call for something a bit stronger.

In order to provide some much-needed relief, the brand decided to create a new version of their top-rated formula, which officially launches today. The new Indigo Overnight Repair ($88) is packed with more powerful ingredients and is even more soothing than the original, but it’s also designed to repair irritated skin while you sleep. Keep reading for all of the details behind your stressed skin’s new best friend.

The Formula

“We wanted to offer a product that helped to not only soothe with the benefits of Japanese indigo extract, but also help to strengthen the skin when it is already working to renew at night," Tsai explains of the deeply personal new launch, born out of her own skin conditions.

Developed with ceramides to restore and strengthen damaged skin barriers and mondo grass root to balance your microbiome, this overnight treatment is basically the skincare equivalent of a weighted blanket, moisturizer, and warm hug all at once—in other words, it's deeply soothing. "If you’ve ever seen how stress appears through your skin, then this product is for you,” says Tsai.

Even if you're not dealing with medical skin conditions like eczema or hives, there's a solid chance your skin still stands to benefit from the cream's tranquilizing effects. Acne, redness, sunburns, and texture can all reap the rewards of the calming ingredient list (indigo has been used in Japan for centuries to treat things like cuts and burns). "Earlier this year when we were testing the formula, my husband went skiing without sunscreen (which trust me, he is still hearing about!), resulting in a major sunburn," Tsai shares. "I had him try it on his red and chapped skin and within just a day or two, his skin had healed.”

How to Use

As the name would suggest, the cream is specially designed for overnight use, but it's not a hard and fast rule. Tsai says that the product is engineered for nighttime because it works at the cortisol level, which dips at night while sleeping—that's part of why it's so immediately effective. While it's safe for daily use, she suggests using it interchangeably with moisturizer on evenings when skin feels inflamed or distressed. That said, Tsai endorses applying it during the day whenever your skin is feeling particularly stressed.

The Review

A few weeks ago, I decided to put the new overnight cream to the test after developing a sunburn on my forehead that was equal parts painful and unsightly. Some White Claw-induced overconfidence had led me to hanging out in a pool without SPF or a protective hat (typically my most crucial must-have), and I was paying the price.

Spooning on the Overnight Repair before bed, the cream felt cool and soothing on my skin, and by the next morning, my burn had been downgraded from lobster red to baby pink. I even started applying the cream on my scalp along my center part, which had also gotten a bit scorched. Since then, the cream has become my new best friend for evenings when I apply tretinoin. I layer it with my regular CeraVe moisturizer, (I use CeraVe, wait 20 minutes, apply the tret, wait 20 minutes, and then apply Overnight Repair), and I’ve noticed significantly less dryness and sensitivity the next day.

Also, I'd be lying if I said the midnight blue glass jar, so pleasingly hefty in my hand, didn't look great on my nightstand, too. But I have a feeling that even if this was housed in a tied-off plastic grocery bag, I'd still be reaching for it at least four nights a week.