Tatcha: The Best Products and Brand Review

If you’re someone who loves high-quality skincare, swoons over shelfie-worthy packaging, and constantly wonders how to achieve the hydrated, dewy skin that social media makes seem effortless, it’s high time you learn about Tatcha. The Japanese-inspired skincare brand is beloved for its efficacious formulas, chock-full of the purest ingredients on the planet. Well, that and the fact that all of the brand’s products somehow make skin look instantly better. Whether you use the cult-favorite Water Cream and bask in its dewy goodness, or complete your routine with the pore-blurring Silken Sunscreen, one thing’s almost for certain: More often than not, it’s love at first use.

Tatcha Founded: Vicky Tsai, 2009 Based in: San Francisco Pricing: $$$ Best known for: Providing high-quality, Japanese-inspired skincare products Most popular products: The Water Cream Moisturizer, Liquid Silk Canvas Primer, The Silk Powder Fun fact: Despite being a Japanese-inspired skincare brand, Tatcha was actually founded by Tsai, who is a Missouri-born Taiwanese-American. Other brands you’ll love: SK-II, Elemis, Sulwhasoo

Tatcha isn’t like many other massive beauty brands though. Rather than being built solely around what consumers want, Tatcha was actually born out of founder Vicky Tsai’s own complexion concerns.

“At the start of my career, I worked in the corporate world, which gave me the opportunity to travel around the globe, allowing me to be exposed to beauty in so many forms,” she tells Byrdie. “While I was grateful for the experiences my career allotted, the constant stress and travel had wreaked havoc on my skin, and my mindset.”

As a result, Tsai developed a painful case of acute dermatitis that lasted for years, and despite everything she tried—from products to medication—it lasted for years. “Doctors prescribed strong antibiotics, which I was on for extended periods of time without success, and my skin became so sensitive that the only product that I could apply was Aquaphor,” she says.

It was through this journey, and her belief that her career was the culprit, that she quit her job to search for meaning in her life, and healing for her skin. One thing led to another and Tsai found herself in Japan. “While in Kyoto, I was introduced to the timeless ingredients and rituals that would give me so much purpose, healing, and eventually inspire Tatcha—which I created so that I could share with the world the philosophies of Japanese beauty that so greatly impacted my life,” she says.

As adored as Tatcha products are, one thing that often comes up in conversation surrounding the brand is the price. After all, for many, $68 for a moisturizer seems like a stretch. That said, given the moisture-quenching, skin-soothing, jaw-dropping results, we’re firm believers that the brand is well worth testing out. With that in mind, read on for our favorite Tatcha products.