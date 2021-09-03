Tata Harper: Brand Review and 7 of the Best Products

In just a few short years, Tata Harper has grown to become the David Bowie of clean beauty: a rebel, an innovator, and a veritable rock star of super-natural, plant-powered products sought after by every corner of the beauty world. Even if you’ve never tried any of her products, a few minutes spent reading Tata Harper reviews tells a story of luxurious products that feel good, that are sourced from high-quality, natural ingredients, and that—above all—work wonders for skin.

Tata Harper came onto the scene in 2010, when the world “natural” was pasted with abandon on products that were anything but, and the spark to create her own skincare line came with a personal health scare. “When my stepfather was diagnosed with cancer, we started looking at his lifestyle and making changes, and through that I learned to examine everything that was coming into contact with my body,” Harper explained. Unable to find natural products that met the standard she was after, she decided to create her own. “I shouldn’t have to sacrifice my health for beauty and neither should anyone else,” she said.

Tata Harper Founded By: Tata Harper and Henry Harper, 2010 Based In: Vermont Pricing: $$$ (most products are $40 and above) Best Known For: High-performance skincare products that combine effective, natural ingredients with today’s most technologically advanced innovation. Most Popular Products: Regenerating Cleanser and Resurfacing Mask Other Brands You'll Love: Augustinus Bader, Creme de la Mer, Dr. Barbara Sturm Fun Fact: As a “farm to face” brand, Tata Harper operates like a food company, with all production taking place on the company farm.

More than just a brand that stands out for its outspoken approach and elegant packaging (we can't get enough of that chic green glass), Tata Harper has quickly set an industry standard, laying the groundwork for what natural is and should be. “What differentiates us from traditional beauty brands or those who define themselves as ‘green’ is really the quality of our products and our commitment to transparency,” Harper says. Most ingredients are grown on the company’s Vermont farm, which is also where the products are formulated, batched, filled, and shipped from. Where most well-known brands focus on one or two “hero” ingredients, Tata Harper takes a much broader perspective to skincare. “We start with a problem to solve and approach that problem with multiple ingredients at high concentrations to give you real results.” A fact made evident by many Tata Harper reviews, the content of which ranges from stuff like, “This cream completely solved my dry skin!” to “Finally, a product that can get my acne under control.” Just like in nature, there is something for everyone.



Those results don’t stop there, as one core belief of the Tata Harper line (and one that’s commonly shared by many a traditional natural product) is that products should multitask. “I like to say that one of our products does the same as seven products from another brand,” Harper says. “With us, you can use less products because we engineer our formulas with up to 72 high-performance ingredients that deliver potent results.” Yeah, you read that right—up to 72 ingredients. So if you’re an INCI addict, you’ll have plenty to keep you busy.



Take, for example, Harper’s “Glow Getter” facial hack, an at-home peel with outstanding results that combines alternating layers of the Regenerating Cleanser and Resurfacing Mask. Or the Redefining Body Balm, which, in addition to an all-day luxurious hydrator, can be used as a pre-bath full-body mask when you’re in the mood for something a bit more indulgent.



While Tata Harper hasn’t reinvented the wheel, it certainly has flipped our expectations of what natural skincare is, and can do. In addition to a number of soothing ingredients, the brand’s approach to active ingredients really help hit it out of the park. “It’s a common misconception that natural skincare can’t do the work that things like actives do, but actives come in natural forms, too,” Harper says, and a number of products pack some pretty potent ingredients, incorporating naturally derived AHAs, BHAs, retinol, and vitamin C into luxurious formulations that are completely nontoxic and actually make a difference. “For us, it’s about making products that better people’s lives. Luxury is about the experience but also the quality and performance of the products. Our potent, high-tech ingredients make it possible to have multifunctional, hardworking products that give real results, without synthetic chemicals.” So whether you’re looking to boost hydration, zap zits, or bring out your skin’s natural glow, thanks to Tata Harper, you’ve got nature on your side.



Keep reading for our favorite Tata Harper products.

