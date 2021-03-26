We put Tata Harper's Regenerating Cleanser to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Skincare is a personal and important choice. Given that our skin is our body's largest organ maintaining its health is essential. With so many products on the market, it can be difficult to figure out which products are best for you. As someone who spends their day absorbing beauty news, even I find it challenging to source the best products for my sensitive, hormonal skin. Recently, I gave my routine a complete Marie Kondo makeover. Truthfully, I was tired of the irritated, broken-out skin most of the time due to over-exfoliation.

Finding the right exfoliator, especially a physical one, is hard for me. I've been lucky enough to find a couple that worked for me due to trial and error. Since sloughing of dead skin is one of the critical essentials of healthy, glowing skin, I am ready to give another BHA-based physical exfoliator a try. Tata Harper is a fan-favorite of skincare pros and beauty mavens alike. I didn't have much reservation with all of the excellent reviews giving Tata Harper's Regenerating Cleanser a try.

Keep reading to see how my first experience with the clean beauty brand went.

Tata Harper's Regenerating Cleanser Best for: Dull, uneven, and congested skin types Uses: Exfoliation and smoothing skin Potential Allergens: None Active Ingredients: BHA, willow bark extract Byrdie Clean?: Yes Price: $84 About the brand: Tata and Henry Harper founded Tata Harper in 2010. The Vermont-based brand creates prestigious, sustainable, and natural small-batch skincare products.

About My Skin: Combination and sensitive with hormonal breakouts and hyperpigmentation

Until I hit my mid-twenties, I had blemish-free skin. When I began to have breakouts, I thought that using harsh cleansers and exfoliators would make all of my skin woes go away. Instead, I was left worse off with angrier breakouts and more hyperpigmentation. Getting to hear expert advice from dermatologists on stories I write has helped me slow down on over-treating my skin. I now keep my routine minimal. I use a cream cleanser day and night, tone in the evening, apply vitamin C during the day, and use an oil-based retinol at night. As far as exfoliators and masks go, I use a chemical exfoliator once a week and a clay mask bi-monthly.

The Packaging: Luxe and sustainable

For starters, all of Tata Harper's formulas are 100% natural and biodegradable—and their luxe glass bottles (which look stunning on a vanity) are recyclable. I found the pump to be hygienic and easy to use. Before you throw your bottle in the recycling bin, be sure to remove the caps and pumps as they aren't recyclable yet. If you live in a state that doesn't allow glass to be recycled (yet), the glass is so sturdy and gorgeous—you could easily reuse it.

The Ingredients: Clean ingredients that reveal smoother skin

Eighty percent of the ingredients in this creamy exfoliator are sourced via organic farming—pretty impressive! The cleanser is packed with BHA and white willow bark extract (which salicylic acid is derived from). Unlike AHA, it is oil-soluble, giving it the ability to penetrate the skin. The apricot microspheres smooth the top layer of skin while the olive oil liquid complex moisturizes the skin.

As I rinsed away the cleanser, my skin felt smooth to the touch—textureless almost.

The Feel: Light, creamy, with a hint of exfoliation

Before I pumped any of the cleansers out of the green bottle, I could see the orange specks and felt a little nervous about using this formula on my skin. But, once applied to my skin, I could barely feel the apricot microspheres swirling around on my face. The texture of the cleanser was light and creamy, and it rinsed away with ease.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Results: Squeaky clean

As I rinsed away the cleanser, my skin felt smooth to the touch—textureless almost. The Tata Harper site recommended a second buff, but I stuck to cleansing once since my skin is reactive. However, I did leave it on for a couple of minutes in the shower. My skin looked healthy, and when I applied my serums (hyaluronic acid and vitamin C), they soaked right into my skin.

On my first day of trying this, I wanted to put on a little tinted moisturizer. Tinted moisturizers can sometimes highlight my skin's texture in the worst way, but I think using this cleanser before applying my makeup made my canvas smoother.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

The Value: Worth it

This cleanser retails around $84 for 4.1 fluid ounces of product. My point of view on what's worth it is always evolving. There was a time when I'd spend $90 on a foundation, concealer, and powder to cover up my blemishes. But, now I'm finding myself wearing less foundation—not because my skin is perfect—because I'm learning to accept hyperpigmentation will likely always be a piece of who I am. Because of that, investing in skincare that keeps my skin visibly healthy made with ingredients that don't disrupt my hormones has become the priority.

The best thing about this cleanser—aside from the results— is you need very little. One pump and you're good. Also, since my skin is on the sensitive side, I will only be using this once or twice a week.

Byrdie / Bianca Lambert

