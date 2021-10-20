The Tata Harper x Nette Scented Candle Is the Next Best Thing to Forest Bathing

I—much like everyone else in the beauty industry—have a candle obsession. Each fall and winter, you'll find me lighting a new scent at least once a week (if not more) until it burns away. Fragrances of pumpkin cinnamon bun, vanilla bean, among others waft through my house, leaving a cozy feeling throughout. But this year, I've finally settled on a signature fragrance: the Tata Harper x Nette Into the Forest Candle ($78).

The cult-favorite skincare brand and home fragrance favorite have teamed up to bring about the perfect cozy candle for this season with a sustainable mission. "Creating a better world requires partnerships and collaborations, which is why we are thrilled to be exclusively partnering with Nette to bring a piece of our farm into your home," explains Tata Harper, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Tata Harper Skincare. “There is no greater feeling in business than creating products that impact people's lives in a profound way."

Ahead, everything you know about the clean and sustainable candle, including its scent and how it was created.



The Inspiration

According to Carol Han, Founder, and CEO of Nette, this collaboration was a dream come true. "I've long admired both the women and the brand, and they were such an inspiration for me while I was developing Nette, so it felt like kismet when they reached out soon after we launched." They wanted to fuse both elements from each brand, like the signature Tata Harper green ceramic vessel and a scent that represented both brands.

"We wanted the fragrance to be natural, which is always more difficult, and there was a very specific place on Tata's farm that she wanted to channel." The only challenge? They couldn't physically visit Tata's spot on the farm, so they had to use her vivid descriptions to try to envision what it smelled like. "It took many rounds and iterations (and so much more time than we hand banked on), but we got there in the end, and the extra effort was so worth it."



Tata Harper

The Scent

With each whiff, the candle is intended to transport you to a little corner of the Tata Harper Skincare Farm in Vermont. In fact, the scent is inspired by Harper's favorite patch of forest with pine trees that surround a picture-perfect water stream. "This candle transports you to this scene of serenity with the fresh, woody scent of fir needle to melt away worries and promote a sense of well-being," explains Harper.

Serenity, a component of the Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku, means allowing yourself to relinquish everyday worries and focus on what's placed right in front of you. With practices dating back to centuries ago, this natural therapy entails making space to be truly free in nature, which promotes mindfulness. "The scent is just so fresh and healing, and it really does give you a forest bathing experience when you light it, or even just have it beside you unlit," explains Han.

Using a blend of coconut of soy wax, it opens with bright notes of cypress, pine needle, orange, and a little bit of pepper. As you burn the candle, its earthy notes—fir balsam, cardamom, rosemary, clove, and labdanum—emerge, leaving you with something that smells like your favorite spot on a hike or a dimly lit room on Christmas eve. Both Harper and Han couldn't be happier with the scent—and honestly, I get it.



The Review

As a self-proclaimed candle connoisseur, I originally thought I wouldn't love this scent. Typically, I lean on the sides towards candles with scents of pumpkin, vanilla, or other yummy smelling sweets. But, from the moment I lit this candle, I knew I was a fan. It immersed my room in a scent that was powerful—without being overbearing—and evokes the feeling of many cozy evenings spent at home. It's sweet with just the right amount of earthy notes, which is the best of both worlds, in my opinion. The candle adds the perfect amount of glow in the evenings and has lasted me through multiple couple-hour days without burning out. Not to mention that the green ceramic vase looks incredibly chic on my nightstand.

