Tarte's Tartelette Tubing Mascara gives the look of falsies in just two coats. With its ability to define, curl, separate, and lengthen lashes unbelievably well, this mascara guarantees dramatic results.

We put the Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I'm a longtime fan of Tarte for the balance it always seems to achieve between vegan-friendly ingredients and high-performing formulas. When the brand launched its Tartelette Tubing Mascara earlier this year, it quickly became a TikTok-approved beauty staple. With the promise of making lashes look like they have extensions after only two coats, its viral potential makes tons of sense, but does it deserve its popularity? Of course, I had to see what the product was like myself—and find out if it lived up to the hype.

I tested the Tarte tubing mascara out for three weeks to see if it lives up to its claims of being long-wearing, flake-free, and smudge-proof for 24 hours in addition to adding incredible length and definition. Keep reading for my full thoughts on the product.

Tarte Tartelette Tubing Mascara Best for: Anyone who prefers a tubing formula or considers length top priority in a mascara. Uses: A tubing mascara that creates super defined, long lashes in just two coats. Hero ingredients: Shea butter, castor oil, carnauba wax Byrdie Clean? Yes Potential allergens: Not likely Price: $24 About the brand: Founded in 1999 by Maureen Kelly, Tarte works to create exciting, innovative beauty products that are also good for skin and safe to use. Over 20 years later, the brand is a mainstay in the beauty industry, beloved for its naturally derived, high-performance cosmetics made without harmful ingredients.

About My Lashes: Average length and curl, but in need of volume

Overall, my eyelashes have an average length and curl to them, but they aren’t as thick as I’d like them to be. Mascara is one of my favorite products to use, and as a mascara aficionado, I know exactly what I’m looking for. I prefer to use mascaras that separate and volumize lashes quite dramatically, and if I’m able to get a little curl and length too, I’m happy with that.

Right now, I’m using the Maybelline Lash Sensational Luscious Mascara, and it does a good job of defining, adding volume, and lengthening my lashes. Regardless of whether I’m doing a natural or full-coverage makeup look, I pile on mascara, so I’m always looking for a product that can handle multiple coats without clumping or flaking midday. When I received the Tarte tubing mascara, I was looking forward to taking a break from my typical beauty routine and giving this formula a try.

How to Apply: Comb through generously

Applying mascara is pretty easy once you’ve gotten the hang of it, but Tarte does have specific instructions for applying the Tartelette Tubing Mascara. The brand recommends starting at the base of your lashes and liberally combing the wand through in an upward motion for two coats. In order to get the look of lash extensions, apply the second coat of mascara to your eyelashes before the first has had a chance to dry. Following the brand’s instructions, I used this application method for three weeks when testing out this mascara.

The Results: Long lashes and tons of definition

Khera Alexander/Design by Tiana Crispino

Generally, I can take or leave tubing mascaras. I’m not persuaded to purchase a tubing formula over a traditional one, but this mascara is so good that it may have changed my mind. After testing out Tartelette—the first-ever Tarte tubing mascara—for three weeks, I decided that it’s one of the best mascaras I've used in a while. The formula gave my lashes such great length and definition that I really looked like I had lash extensions on after two coats.

Applying the Tarte tubing mascara was really easy; the tiny bristles gripped onto my lashes and brought them to life as the formula formed around them. This mascara’s micro-tubing technology individually coats each eyelash with tiny tubes that create length, curl, and definition without clumping. The applicator, a brush with 296 tiny stiff bristles, separates and lifts lashes while shea butter, castor oil, and carnauba wax condition lashes to encourage growth.

Since I’m such a fan of mascara, I applied anywhere between three and four coats with each use. My lashes remained defined and retained a phenomenal length. I was able to wear the mascara during long, 12-hour work days without experiencing any flaking, smudging, or irritation. Taking it off was a breeze, too; micellar water easily removed the formula without any tugging or harsh rubbing. Whether I wore it with a full-coverage or natural makeup look, this mascara rose to the occasion—and surpassed my expectations.

The Value: A worthwhile purchase

At $24, I think Tarte's Tartelette Tubing Mascara is priced well. If you’re a mascara person like I am, the cost for this mascara is well worth it. If you prefer a traditional formula or would rather not spend too much on mascara, you may want to try a different product, but given the multiple benefits of the Tarte tubing mascara, you'll definitely get your money's worth if it does sound right for you. A mini version is also available for $15 if you want to give it a try before committing to the full size.

Similar Products: You've got options

Thrive Causemetics Liquid Lash Extensions Mascara: If you love tubing formulas, then you’ll definitely love the this Thrive Causemetics mascara ($25). Available in a black, brown, and deep blue shades, this mascara lengthens, curls, and defines while providing just a bit more volume than Tarte's offering.

L’Oreal Paris Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara: One of my favorite drugstore options, the Double Extend Beauty Tubes Mascara ($13) has a two-step application process that gives lashes intense length and volume. It's a great budget option that still delivers on performance.