Tarte's Maracuja Tinted Hydrator is a win if you’re looking for an ultra-lightweight product that puts hydration first. It’s packed with nourishing ingredients like maracuja oil, hyaluronic acid, turmeric root extract, vegan collagen, and aloe flower for a dewy complexion in minutes.

We put the Tarte Maracuja Tinted Hydrator to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

I’ve always had a complicated relationship with tinted moisturizers. I find the simplicity, ease of use, and lightweight coverage so appealing, but my acne and the resulting scars have always made me reach for a more full-coverage foundation.

That being said, I did find myself using my old Nars tinted moisturizer more often during quarantine, when applying a full-face of makeup felt like a waste of time. While I still wouldn’t say it’s a go-to product for me, I’ve grown to appreciate the lightweight, barely-there coverage for casual occasions, like running errands, taking Zoom calls, or grabbing a quick dinner.

Naturally, I was thrilled to test out Tarte’s top-rated Maracuja Tinted Hydrator. A “skincare-first” product, this fruit-infused tinted moisturizer is packed with skin-soothing ingredients designed to revitalize and nourish skin throughout the day. Plus, the ultra-lightweight formula promises to stay put for a full 12 hours.

I happily put the Tarte Maracuja Tinted Hydrator to the test for five days—keep reading for my unfiltered thoughts on the product.

Tarte Maracuja Tinted Hydrator Best for: Normal to dry skin types, and all those who prefer especially lightweight coverage. Uses: A tinted moisturizer that provides ultra-lightweight, even coverage with added nourishment and a subtle glow. Potential allergens: Not likely Hero ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, maracuja oil, and turmeric root extract. Byrdie Clean? No; contains PEG-10. Price: $29 About the brand: A go-to for cruelty-free cosmetics, Tarte marries natural ingredients and high-performance formulas. The brand is known for its use of a few key ingredients, including Amazonian clay and vitamin C-rich maracuja.

About My Skin: Combination, sensitive, and acne-prone

Quite frankly, my skin is having a difficult moment—I recently kicked birth control cold turkey after 14 years, and have been experiencing teenage-level hormonal breakouts as a result. I have a host of zits and scars that I’m currently trying to fade and conceal, as well as a few fine lines on my forehead that annoy me more than I’d like to admit. Overall, my skin is dry and eczema-prone in the winter, but a bit more hydrated and oily in the summer.

The Ingredients: Natural hydration, but no built-in SPF

The magic of Tarte's tinted moisturizer is definitely in the ingredients—it’s formulated with maracuja oil, hyaluronic acid, vegan collagen, turmeric root extract, and aloe flower to deliver a potent dose of hydration throughout the day. It also steers clear of controversial ingredients like parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, triclosan, sodium lauryl sulfate, or gluten. On the downside, it also doesn’t contain any SPF, so you'll want to make sure to apply sunscreen when wearing this product.

The Feel: Creamy and lightweight, but a touch greasy

Tarte's Maracuja Tinted Hydrator is a creamy, blendable formula that’s extremely easy to apply—I squeezed a dime-sized amount onto my fingers and gently smoothed it into my skin, starting around my cheeks. The consistency is slightly more creamy than the Nars tinted moisturizer, but not quite as thick as the bareMinerals version (I’ve used both). Overall, it felt hydrating and made me feel like I was actually improving my skin throughout the day instead of drying it out with heavy foundation. My only qualm is that it feels a touch greasy immediately after application—I almost feel like I want to wash my face afterwards. It’s worth mentioning that I’ve experienced a similar sensation with other tinted moisturizers, and it fades quickly.

The Results: Sheer, tinted coverage

This is where most of my “cons” come into play. While Tarte's Maracuja Tinted Hydrater evened out my skin tone slightly, I wouldn’t say this product necessarily minimized my skin concerns—I very much felt like my acne scars and red blemishes were still on full display (even the small ones). I also felt the need to reapply within two or so hours, not 12.

But it’s also worth mentioning that I don’t think I’m the target consumer for this moisturizer. I prefer more medium to full-coverage products in general and wish I could feel comfortable with an ultra-lightweight formula. I think a person with dry skin who isn't as concerned with concealing blemishes (or anyone who's specifically looking for sheer coverage) would love this product, and I understand why it has such glowing reviews.

The Value: Pretty good bang for your buck

Tarte’s Maracuja Tinted Hydrator is definitely on the more affordable end of comparable tinted moisturizers available at the likes of Sephora and Ulta. $29 for a daily dose of maracuja oil, hyaluronic acid, turmeric root extract, vegan collagen, and aloe flower sounds like a win to me—and while I prefer more coverage with my foundation, for those who like a lightweight layer, this product could definitely do the job.

Similar Products: You've got options

Nars Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer: This classic tinted moisturizer ($45) has been popular for years—it’s formulated with SPF 30, plus vitamin C and French Polynesian kopara to hydrate the skin and even tone.

bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer: With SPF 30, hyaluronic acid, and olive-derived squalane, bareMinerals’ creamy formula ($33) is another fan-favorite with a comparable price tag.

It Cosmetics CC+ Cream: This anti-aging, hydrating formula ($40) features SPF 50 plus collagen, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. Reviewers rave about the product's full coverage and nourishing formula.