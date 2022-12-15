Tarte Shape Tape vs. NYX HD Concealer: Which Concealer is Best?

All of the beauty lovers in our tests and on our team were unanimous in choosing Tarte Shape Tape over the other options, including NYX HD Photo Concealer Wand. While Shape Tape is slightly more expensive, our testers thought it was well worth the extra dollars.

Our team of editors and testers tried hundreds of different concealers in The Lab and at home. Our most recent tests analyzed the differences between Tarte Shape Tape and NYX Professional Makeup HD Photo Concealer Wand—taking into account coverage, consistency, staying power, and more—to declare a winner. Our testers paid extra attention to the little things, like how blendable each formula was, as well as bigger details, like whether or not the concealers creased throughout the day.

When it comes to concealers, Tarte Shape Tape and NYX Professional Makeup HD Photo Concealer Wand are two of the most popular picks. Though they have a lot in common (like full-coverage finishes, blendability, and easy-to-use applicators), there are some differences that you should keep in mind. And if you’re in the market for a new concealer, which one should you choose?

Whom It’s For: This drugstore concealer is as good as they come. Thanks to the fact that it’s lightweight, layers easily, and doesn’t skimp on coverage, it doesn’t leave much else to be desired after using. Testers raved about how a little bit goes a long way, calling it a great choice for everyday use. The concealer comes in a variety of shades (though we wish there was more tan to dark options), as well as color-correcting hues like green, lavender, and yellow. Whether you need a full-coverage concealer that blends easily into the skin or a color corrector that hides blemishes and under-eye circles, this is a great (and affordable) pick.

Whom It’s For: As far as concealers are concerned, Tarte Shape Tape has reached icon status. The formula, which is loved by editors, makeup artists, and testers alike, dominates the category with its creamy, full-coverage formula that works to address any skin concern. Have acne and dark spots? Consider them hidden. Need to brighten dark circles and hyperpigmentation? Not a problem. It’s mattifying, yes, but it imparts a smooth finish that isn’t shiny, making it a great pick for those worried about the formula creasing, settling into fine lines, or accentuating to dry patches. Testers love that the concealer can also be used for contouring, but noted that it works best for a glamorous look, specifically because it’s thicker and more full-coverage than some other options.

How We Tested

Byrdie editors did extensive research on popular concealers (including both luxe and drugstore options), taking expert recommendations and consumer reviews into account before choosing 48 to test out first-hand in The Lab, our Manhattan-based product testing facility. Our testers assessed each one based on consistency, coverage, blendability, and staying power, before deciding on a rating from one to five. Tarte Shape Tape and NYX HD Photo Concealer Wand ranked high, compared to other options.



What We Considered



Coverage



Winner: Tarte Shape Tape

Whether you have broken capillaries around your nose, dark under eye circles, or hormonal acne, there’s no better way to hide blemishes than with a full-coverage formula. Though both the Tarte and the NYX concealers offer a ton of coverage, one provides picture perfect-looking skin: Shape Tape. Admittedly, a little bit goes a long way, but once you play around with the product and figure out how much you need (two tiny dots of product from the XL applicator was enough for our tester), the results are fantastic. As for the HD Photo Concealer Wand, the coverage is good but, according to testers, it’s on the medium side.The light-as-air concealer feels great on the skin, but requires a few layers in order to achieve a full-coverage finish.

What Our Editors Say “Shape Tape is one of the fullest coverage concealers I've tried, yet somehow it never looks too thick or cakey. You need just a tiny dab on any redness or dark circle, then blend. I find it applies best with a brush or a damp sponge to really diffuse the edges and make imperfections disappear before your eyes.” — Shannon Bauer, Senior Commerce Editor

Tamara Staples

Shades



Winner: Tarte Shape Tape

Though the HD Photo Concealer Wand from NYX comes in 23 swatches (three of which are color correcting shades like green, lavender, and yellow), it doesn’t have as many skin-matching hues as Tarte Shape Tape, which comes in 35 colorways. Testers said that the HD Photo Concealer Wand worked well, but initially found it hard to pick the perfect match. After blending two shades together, though, one tester shared that the result looked flawless. But, since Tarte Shape Tape has more options to choose from, it takes the guesswork out of finding a perfect match, and therefore wins in the shade-matching department.

Tamara Staples

Staying Power



Winner: NYX HD Photo Concealer Wand

Staying power was probably one of the most important elements we considered when comparing the concealers. Sure, color matching, coverage, and blendability matter, but there’s no point in applying makeup just for it to settle into creases, fine lines, and pores (or straight up disappear) hours later. Tarte Shape Tape does dry down a bit faster upon application, but some testers and editors felt that after a couple of hours, it started finding a home in tiny creases around their eyes. Testers that tried NYX HD Photo Concealer Wand, on the other hand, noted that there was no noticeable creasing or fading as the day went on—most likely due to the formula’s lightweight consistency.



What Our Testers Say “There are absolutely no creases. It looks and feels super smooth. Even when I blink my eyes and move my face around, there are no creases. After a few hours, it didn’t smudge or crease at all. I think because it is so lightweight, the application came out very natural.” — Chantia Murphy, Tester

Byrdie / Jhett Thompson

Value



Winner: Tarte Shape Tape

Though Tarte Shape Tape is on the pricier side, it lives up to the hype. Given the size and the fact that a little bit goes a really long way, the value of this concealer tops all other formulas, especially when you consider how long lasting and full-coverage the formula is. It’s also worth noting that Shape Tape comes with more product in the tube, which also accounts for a higher price tag.

Plus, with over 35 shades to pick from, finding a shade closest to your skin tone isn’t too hard. Many of the beauty experts on our staff have used this concealer for years, and have recommended it to friends and family. If you can afford to spend a little more on this concealer and plan on using it over and over again, then it’s worth the money.

On the other hand, if you don’t want to spend upwards of $20 on a concealer, the NYX HD Photo Concealer Wand is the next best thing. It has a lightweight, almost water-like consistency, making it perfect for those who like to layer on makeup to get their desired coverage without looking cakey or overdone.



What Our Editors Say “Tarte Shape Tape is everything you want in a concealer—it gives a second skin effect, even after hours of wear.” — Jill Di Donato, Senior Commerce Editor

Tamara Staples

What You Can Expect to Pay



When shopping for a concealer, you can expect to pay anywhere from $3 to well over $50. As far as Tarte Shape Tape is concerned, we think the $30 price tag is well worth it. Most of the concealers our testers and editors loved were between $11 and $35. When determining the right concealer for you, be sure to consider how often you’ll use it, the best shade match, and whether or not splurging is in the cards for you.

What is Byrdie Verified?

Did you notice the Byrdie Verified seal of approval at the top of this story? This seal means that our team has researched and tested every product on this list using a unique methodology that’s designed to focus on what our readers really want to know—and to deliver insights that you can’t find anywhere else. Occasionally, beauty brands and PR agencies will send us samples for coverage consideration, but our thoughts and opinions are fully our own. If you visit links within our content, we may receive commissions from your purchases, but we never receive any compensation or consideration for the content of our recommendations. In short, the Byrdie Verified seal stands for product recommendations you can trust.

Why Trust Byrdie

Caitlyn Martyn is an experienced writer in the beauty industry, and product tester specializing in cosmetics. She has tested dozens upon dozens of concealers—including both Tarte Shape Tape and NYX HD Photo Concealer Wand. Caitlyn has been a writer at Byrdie since 2022, where she covers all things beauty and style.

