For a concealer that covers well, dries quickly, and lasts through the day, Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer stands out amongst its competitors as a formula that delivers instant results without the hassle of needing to reapply it every few hours.

We put Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Concealers come in all kinds of formulations, from ones that are high definition coverage to others that are sheerer, and the textures can range anywhere from liquid and light to creamier with coverage that outlasts a long day. From dark circles to blemishes, and even broken capillaries, concealers serve a high purpose in covering up anything and everything you don’t want others to see. While it might feel like searching for the right concealer is very similar to your quest to find “the one” product that does it all, it doesn’t need to be complicated.

Ahead, I reviewed the Tarte's Shape Tape Concealer only to find that the results in coverage were far more than I expected—in the best way possible, that is.

Tarte Shape Tape Concealer Best for: Under eyes and anywhere on the face Uses: Cover blemishes and dark spots, highlight the under-eye area, blur fine lines and wrinkles Potential Allergens: Sodium chloride, dimethicone, aluminum hydroxide Byrdie Clean?: No Price: $27 About the Brand: Founded in 1999 by Maureen Kelly in New York City, Tarte Cosmetics started with one simple product: Cheek stain. Fast forward to 2020, and you can find Tarte in Ulta, on QVC, and in several other retail locations nationwide. Tarte was founded on the principle that makeup can be natural in its formulation and glamorous at the same time. The brand's products do not include mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, or gluten, and the brand is 100% cruelty-free.

About My Skin: Daily makeup wearer

Concealer is a big part of my makeup routine as it’s a product that I wear every single day and never skip. I do apply makeup daily, but not always the same products. I will sometimes go without mascara, but never without my concealer. I have fair skin and dark circles under my eyes, so the main parts of my face that I like to cover are the broken capillaries around my nose, my undereye area, and of course, any unwelcome blemish that might pop up unexpectedly (gotta love those, right?). You will always find me wearing a light foundation, concealer, brow gel, bronzer, blush, and highlight, some brands that I use regularly in my makeup routine are Nars, Armani Beauty, Cle de Peau, and RMS Beauty to name a few.

How to Apply: Blend quickly

It took me a few times to get used to applying this concealer, because the application wand is much larger than other concealer wands I have used in the past, and it can distribute up to three times the amount of product due to its size. The first time I wore this concealer I realized that I had, in fact, applied too much. I simply dotted the wand a few times under my eyes and then did the same around my nose, forehead, and chin area. I blended with my concealer brush but then realized I really needed to wipe off some excess product, so I went over the areas until I felt they looked more natural. The next day, I applied very little amounts of concealer to the same areas on my face and blended it with the same concealer brush, and found that this way of applying the product was much easier, and I still got great coverage.

The Results: Matte, highlighted skin

The finish of shape tape is more matte than it is radiant, and that’s the first thing I noticed after blending, yet this concealer has the ability to highlight skin instantly, more so than other concealers I’ve used previously.

I did not have to touch up this product once or blend out any smudging or creasing. Once it’s on, it truly stays on.

You will notice full coverage right away, and it will also take you time to navigate how much product you should be applying, but once the concealer has been applied and blended, it doesn’t crease or move on the skin for the entire day. The biggest takeaway from wearing shape tape is how my skin looked lifted immediately after applying, and the fact I was able to use it to highlight my features too, was a big win in my opinion.

The Value: A little goes a long way

This concealer retails for around $27. For as much product as you’re getting along with the size of the wand and how a little bit goes a long way, the value of this concealer, in particular, supersedes other formulas that might need to build more on the skin for a better result. Due to the high concentration of pigment and lasting coverage, you certainly get your money’s worth with shape tape for the length of time it lasts and the final results you’ll achieve.

Similar Products: You've got options

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer ($30): This high-coverage concealer lasts for hours on the skin and tackles any blemishes you need it to. With build-able coverage and multiple inclusive shades to choose from, it will help you cover the most stubborn of dark circles and blemishes.

Pat McGrath Labs Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Concealer ($32): This creamy, full-coverage concealer is delivered in a natural and matte, radiant finish that is available in 36 shades. Long-wearing and weightless, this concealer touts it will feel lightweight and natural on the skin.

Too Faced Born This Way Super Coverage Concealer ($30): Infused with hyaluronic acid, coconut water, and alpine rose, this Too Faced concealer promotes hydrating, crease-free, long-wearing benefits that look so natural on the skin, you’ll forget you’re wearing makeup. The oil-free formula can be used for concealing, contouring, highlighting, and retouching.