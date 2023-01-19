I love a good contour product. The right formula (and shade) can help warm up the look of your foundation, offer more dimension, and even give the illusion of a more sculpted face. With so many positives, it’s hard to pass up—except if you’re afraid you’ll look muddy or cakey. Enter: Tarte’s latest drop, the Sculpt Tape Contour.

Best known among beauty lovers for its popular catch-all concealer, the brand often makes appearances on famous faces (like Shay Mitchell, for one) and features skin-loving ingredients that perform exceptionally well. When the brand released the contour earlier this week, TikTok star Alix Earle put it to the test—going as far as comparing it to the fan-favorite Charlotte Tilbury Contour Wand. While the jury’s still out on which one works the best, there’s no denying their similarities, especially when it comes to application and blendability.

Where to Buy Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour

Ulta

That said, if you’re someone who’s afraid of leaving the house with a badly blended contour job (we’ve all been there), you’ll like the Tarte formula. Because it contains moisturizing shea butter, it glides seamlessly over foundation and concealer, leaving behind a subtle wash of color that creates a really natural shadow effect. The result: Enhanced cheekbones, jawlines, and more.

The Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour contains plenty of skin-loving ingredients like conditioning shea butter, color-correcting licorice root, imperfection-blurring diamond powder, and skin-softening mineral pigments, all of which work together to form a smooth, ultra-blendable consistency. It’s available in five lightweight shades that are pigmented but blendable, so even if you can’t find a perfect color match (or simply prefer a dramatic contour), you can add a layer or two more on top.

Caitlyn Martyn / Byrdie Caitlyn Martyn wearing the Tarte Sculpt Tape Contour.

When it comes to full glam looks, the contour wand can’t be beat. “It looks dark when it first comes out of the tube, but blends into a dramatic, yet believable, contour with just a few dabs,” shares my co-worker, Shannon Bauer, a Byrdie editor and fellow Tarte lover. “It quickly replaced my other go-to contour products, so its ease of use and results. I also have oily skin and this stays put—I wore it on a night out in Miami with zero melting or transfer.”

To apply, pop the cap off of the tube and twist the side of the sponge tip. Then, gently squeeze the tube until you see color coming through. My advice: Don’t squeeze too hard, you don’t want too much product to come out at once. Place a few dots along your cheekbones, forehead, jawline, and wherever else you normally contour before using a brush to blend it out. Any brush will work, but Tarte has a new Sculpt Tape Brush that works really nicely with the formula (you can either buy the wand and the brush together or separately).

Like all things that reach viral status on TikTok, it won’t be in stock for long—grab a few before it sells out.

