Tarte's Color-Changing Lip and Cheek Tint Is Worth the TikTok Hype

The phrase "makeup magic" usually refers to a glam that goes above and beyond to conceal blemishes, blur the skin, or completely alter a person's facial structure. Color-changing makeup, on the other hand, actually seems magical with formulas that adjust to an individual's skin pH, going from the clear color in its tube to a shade that's personal to the wearer—you can see the transformation before your very eyes. The technology has been ultra-popular on TikTok (think Dior's viral Rosy Glow and Espressoh's Glassy Blush), but one product in particular has been dominating our FYP's: Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Shift ($24).

The Hype

Products like this one aren't new, per se—people have been using color-changing blush and lip balms before TikTok was even invented. What sets Tarte's Lip & Cheek Shift apart from the rest is that it's intended for use on both the lips and cheeks. Plus, TikTokers are trying out the various colors this product comes in, ranging from icy blue to bright yellow. Some TikTokers are even using this to dip into the "cold girl" makeup trend, whereas others simply enjoy this formula's flushed tint that adapts to their skin for the perfect pink shade.

The Product

Tarte calls the tint "the mood ring of makeup," but it doesn't adjust to your emotions—it adapts to your skin's pH. This color-changing lip and cheek shift comes in a total of six shades:

Clementine: orange

Lemon: yellow

Kiwi: green

Blueberry: blue

Grape: purple

Blackberry: charcoal

However, since each shade contains the same color-changing technology inside, they'll all adapt to the same perfect-for-you pink to add a flush to your cheeks and a rosy tint to your lips. "Maracuja juicy lip & cheek shift is pH-powered, so no matter the base color, they'll all shift to the same custom pinky shade," Tarte said in a comment on a recent TikTok video they posted, showcasing all the different Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Shift shades. So just be aware that the "shade" you pick is more about how it looks in the tube than on your face.

But this formula won't just add color to your complexion—it's also packed with skin care ingredients that'll plump and hydrate your skin. The Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Shift contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate skin, and offers a plumping and smoothing effect. Additionally, this formula includes maracuja and grapeseed oils, as well as goji, that work synergistically to lock that moisture in. Finally, this fruity formula has a superfruit complex that provides antioxidant protection, with some fruits boosting collagen and elastin production, and others moisture. And as with all of Tarte's products, the Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Shift is formulated without parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, triclosan, sodium laurel sulfate, and gluten, making it "clean" beauty-friendly.

Our Review

Holly Rhue

"Is it a little gimmicky? Sure. But the bottom line is that I love the way this blush looks, and it was super fun to use. I loved watching the orange juice-colored formula instantly transform into my perfect, pinky, cold girl flush. I've officially added Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Shift to my daily rotation—because why not have a little joy while I sculpt my cheeks?" —Holly Rhue, associate editorial director