Tarte's New Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation Is Guaranteed to Go TikTok Viral

With glowy skin still reigning supreme, it can be challenging to find a foundation that matches your skin tone perfectly, offers just the right amount of coverage, and, most importantly, doesn't mask the juicy effects of your dew-enhancing skincare routine. Tarte just made the elusive perfect foundation a reality, with what's shaping up to be the brand's biggest launch of the year: the Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation, the newest addition to Tarte's TikTok-viral Maracuja line.

The Line

Tarte

If you have a "TikTok made me buy it" section in your current beauty collection, then you likely already have a tube or two of Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Balm ($21) in your possession. The balm-gloss hybrid went majorly viral in 2022 for its sheer, shiny color, and even spawned the Maracuja Juicy Lip & Cheek Shift, a pH-reactive lip and cheek gloss that creates the perfect pink for your complexion. But Tarte's iconic Maracuja line has been around much longer than TikTok, and includes moisture-rich products like concealer, the aforementioned lip balms, eye cream, and the oil that started it all. While the line does have a BB cream already, this is the first-ever foundation.

The Formula

The Tarte Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation offers the Maracuja line's signature moisturizing benefits, as well as an out-of-this-world glow. This foundation is enriched with hydrating hyaluronic acid to plump the skin, while encapsulated maracuja spheres lock in moisture for a long-wear glow. This formula also contains a complex made from over ten superfruits and illuminating flower extracts to provide antioxidant protection and add to the luminous finish.

Tarte

As for how it looks on the skin, the Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation creates a dewy finish that's radiant and bright, but not oily and slick. In addition, the foundation has a medium coverage with a soft-focus effect that blurs fine lines and pores while letting your real skin peer through.

And for those who are in it for the long haul, the Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation offers a 16-hour wear that's waterproof, meaning it'll stay put (and stay radiant) until the tail end of your busy day or night out. This foundation comes in 22 shades ranging from fair to very deep and offers warm, neutral, and cool undertones to ensure you find your perfect match.

If you're always on the hunt for products that can amp up your glow while evening out your skin tone, you'll want to grab hold of Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation. If history is the precedent, it'll probably go viral and sell out fast, so get ready to add to cart.

The Tarte Maracuja Juicy Glow Foundation is available for $40 at tartecosmetics.com.