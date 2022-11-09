Tarte's Maneater After Dark Palette Is a Day-to-Night Dream

Tarte's Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette is a stunning palette with 24 wearable shades that can take you from day to night. With plenty of neutral warm tones and a few shadows that give extra pops of color, this palette is ideal for anyone who wants to create both natural and dramatic eye looks.

We put Tarte's Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

New beauty drops are always nice, but I take particular interest in eyeshadow palettes. Few products allow you to get as creative as a palette, and when one is truly great, it feels like such a deal to get a bunch of colors for a set price.

When I heard about the launch of the Tarte Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette, I was instantly curious. As a big fan of the brand—its blushes, mascaras, and Shape Tape concealers are mainstays in my makeup collection—I know that Tarte's products are consistently long-wearing, high-performing, and safe to use. I thought the new palette sounded like a welcome addition to my collection and was excited to see whether the shades and formula would live up to the test as so many other Tarte favorites have.

With its 24 warm-toned matte, shimmer, and sheen shades, I was excited to experiment with Tarte's Maneater After Dark Palette and see what kinds of looks I could create. Keep reading for my full review to help you decide if it's worth trying for yourself.

Tarte Maneater After Dark Eyeshadow Palette Best for: Anyone who loves warm-toned neutral eyeshadow shades and versatile looks that go from day to night. Uses: A palette of 24 matte, shimmer, and sheen eyeshadows for creating day or night eye makeup looks. Hero ingredients: Amazonian clay Byrdie Clean? Yes Potential allergens: Yellow 5 lake (CI 19140), red 40 lake (CI 16035) Price: $52 About the brand: Tarte Cosmetics is a non-toxic, vegan-friendly, and high quality beauty brand founded by Maureen Kelly in New York City in 2000. Best known for its award-winning Shape Tape line, the brand offers a full range of makeup and skincare products featuring innovative, high-quality ingredients.

About My Eyelids: Oily and always need primer

My eyes are almond-shaped with a visible crease in my eyelids, which can also get pretty oily. Day-to-day, I don’t wear much eyeshadow, but when I go out, I gravitate towards warm-toned or natural, skin-like shades because I wear bold lipstick most of the time. Right now, my go-to palette is Makeup By Mario's Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette, which features a set of 12 neutral matte eyeshadow colors. In the mood to switch things up, I was excited about trying out Tarte's Maneater After Dark Palette.

How to Apply: Use fingers or brush after applying primer

Using the Tarte Maneater After Dark Palette is pretty straightforward: Depending on the look you’re creating, you can either use your fingers or a brush to apply the eyeshadows, mixing and matching the shades and finishes to create your desired look. When I was testing the palette, I used my Anastasia Beverly Hills Eye Primer and three different brushes: A blending brush for my crease, a shadow brush for my eyelids, and an angled brush for eyeliner, paying close attention to how the brushes picked up the product and how it wore on my skin.

The Results: Pigmented eye looks that last for hours

Khera Alexander/Design by Tiana Crispino

Tarte's Maneater After Dark Palette has a handful of golden, purple, and neutral shades, as well as interesting emerald green and mustard yellow shadows for unique pops of color. Wanting to test out a wide range of colors to get a better sense of how the 24-shade eye palette worked overall, I created three different eye makeup looks: two for daytime and one evening look.

For the first look, I wanted to work with pinks and purples. I started with Passion, a warm brown color, in my crease, then used the shimmery pink Intense on my lid and completed the look with Nocturnal, a plum sheen color, on the outer corners of my eyelids. I experienced a little bit of fallout with Intense, but it was pretty easy to clean up.

Khera Alexander

With the second look, I tested out the neutral colors and decided to stick to all matte shades. I decided to use the matte taupe Temptress shade in my crease, Enamored's matte beige tone on my eyelids, and created a winged eyeliner with an angled brush and the palette's matte black shade, Animal Instinct. Each matte shadow was lovely to use—they’re rich, pigmented, and easy to blend.

Khera Alexander/Design by Tiana Crispino

Lastly, I wanted to create a soft halo eye look as a fresh take on the traditional smoky eye. Starting with my crease, I applied Passion as well as the deeper matte brown Alluring shade, which I also used to deepen the inner and outer corners of my eyes. Next, I used Sundown to add copper tones to the center of my eyelids and lower lashline. To complete the look, I used my angled brush to apply Animal Instinct to my upper and lower lash lines, which added more depth.

Khera Alexander

Overall, Tarte's Maneater After Dark palette is one of the best products for creating eyeshadow looks I’ve tried recently. The color story for the palette is lovely with its warm-toned matte, shimmer, and sheen colors, and each shade is incredibly pigmented, creamy, and easy to apply. While I would have loved to see one or two additional neutral brown shades in the palette to act as transition colors, I think that’s a minor critique when considering how nice the palette is overall.

The Value: A great deal for the wide shade range

At about $52, I think Tarte’s Maneater After Dark Palette is appropriately priced. The palette comes with 24 shades, which makes the cost of each shadow a little more than $2 each. When you factor in the size of each shadow, the level of pigment, and how long-wearing it is, as well, this product is a pretty great deal, especially if you gravitate towards warm tones in your makeup routine.

Similar Products: You've got options

Anastasia Beverly Hills Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette: This certified classic eyeshadow palette ($45) is a beautiful product that features 14 rich, warm-toned eyeshadows. A little more condensed and simple, this is a great palette to go with if you want something high-quality and versatile but don’t need as many colors as Tarte's Maneater After Dark.

Too Faced Born This Way Sunset Strip Eyeshadow Palette: Another edited set of shadows, this palette ($52) features 16 warm shades in a mix of matte and shimmer finishes. While Tarte still comes out on top in the shade range department, this is a great option if you love shimmers and/or want to ensure you have enough transitional brown and neutral shades.

Morphe 350 Supernatural Glow Artistry Palette: For anyone looking for a warm-toned eyeshadow palette with more than enough options, Morphe's 350 Supernatural Glow Artistry Palette ($27) has you covered. With 35 shades at its affordable price point, this product is an incredible deal, and the possibilities are endless when creating a look.