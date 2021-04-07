We were wowed by this product. While it’s amazing all over the face, it's especially ideal for under the eyes to conceal dark circles.

We put Tarte's Creaseless Concealer to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

In the land of makeup, concealer has an extremely tough gig. It’s what I would describe as a functional product, so there's very little room for error. It has to be pigmented but creamy, long-wearing but not chalky. Matte enough to stay in place, but radiant enough to look natural. Basically, it’s a tough product to get right.

Tarte is a brand that’s got a pretty great rep in regards to concealer (makeup aficionados will be familiar with the brand's legendary Shape Tape), so my expectations were high when a tube of the brand’s Creaseless Concealer landed in my hot little hands.

Think of it as Shape Tape’s creamy younger sister. It’s got all the coverage power, but with a super emollient base so as to not crease under the eyes. I am very wary of concealers that claim not to crease (IMHO they almost always do). But is this the unicorn? The one outlier of the concealer universe? Potentially. Keep scrolling for my thoughts.

Tarte Creaseless Concealer Best for: Concealing dark circles, redness, pigmentation, blemishes, and tattoos. Shade range: 30 shades. Byrdie Clean? Yes. Price: $26. About the brand: Tarte started in 2000, with the idea to combine glamorous makeup with good-for-you ingredients. Today, the brand offers cruelty-free cosmetics and hypoallergenic, vegan skincare. Every product is packed with naturally derived ingredients and is always formulated without parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, triclosan, and gluten.

About My Skin: Sometimes dull, with undereye circles

My skin is pretty good to me most of the time, but it’s certainly not opposed to breaking out/redness/looking generally tired and dull. I also suffer from what I would call mid-tier under eye circles: They’re not terrible, but they exist. As a beauty enthusiast, I often reach for concealer to brighten things up, but all too often it creases, exacerbating the original issue. Hence why the Tarte Creaseless Concealer feels like a very welcome (and exciting) addition to my routine.

What’s In It: Hydrators and antioxidants

The texture of this is almost like a thick eye cream, which is definitely part of the appeal. It contains maracuja (the oil from a passionfruit seed) to firm and hydrate the skin, as well as vitamin c and e for antioxidant protection. It feels quite emollient and glides over the skin easily (there’s no drag like other concealers), thus making it less likely to crease or settle in fine lines.

How To Apply: A little bit goes a long way

Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

This really comes down to personal preference, but the brand suggests using a dedicated concealer brush. If you’re applying under the eyes, add a tiny amount (one dot is plenty) and blend out, focusing on the darkest areas. As for anywhere else on the face, you can follow the same steps or your preferred concealer method. Personally, I liked a final blend using a damp sponge to really push the product into the skin. For spot coverage (i.e. a pimple) I found fingers worked too; just ensure they’re clean first.

A quick side note: I’m not big on eye creams (I know, I know) but I think adding a dedicated eye product underneath would be fine, if not beneficial, when using the Tarte Creaseless Concealer under the eyes.

The End Result: Awe-inducing

No concealer under the left eye; concealer under the right eye. Emily Algar/Design by Cristina Cianci

For the purpose of this review, I’m going to break this up into two parts: under the eyes, and on the rest of the face.

Under the eyes: In a word, I'm speechless. Given my profession, I try a lot of concealers. Don’t get me wrong, I have my favorites, but I had previously resigned to the fact that all coverage products creased under the eye to some extent. This concealer has proven me wrong. It provides ample coverage, looks like skin, and didn’t settle or crease at all (!!!). My one piece of advice would be to pick a shade that counteracts that blue or purple hue. I went for a slightly peachy shade and it did a stellar job.

On the rest of the face: For my general complexion, I like a concealer with a little bit of grip so it doesn’t wear off. As mentioned above, this is quite a moisturizing formula, so I was worried it would move around the oiler parts of my face, but in actual fact, it wore really well. The coverage is great too—I’d say medium to full and enough to cover pigmentation, scarring, and redness.

The Value: Reasonably priced

At $26, I think this concealer is reasonably priced, given the efficacy. I’d rather spend $8 more on a concealer that delivers than less on a subpar option. It also lasts forever—I’ve had mine three months now, and I’ve barely made a dent.

Similar Products: You've got options

Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer: The Radiant Creamy Concealer ($30) from Nars is slightly more matte than the Tarte, making it amazing for oilier skin types or covering breakouts. The coverage is bulletproof and it wears really well, too.

Maybelline Super Stay Full Coverage Under-Eye Concealer: Those with untreatable dark circles will find some relief in Maybelline's Super Stay Full Coverage Under-Eye Concealer ($12). It’s super pigmented and won’t budge. Just add a little eye cream underneath to prevent it from drying out.

Benefit Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer: Benefit's Boi-ing Cakeless Concealer ($24) is a silicone-based concealer that glides onto the skin like a dream. It’s waterproof as well, making it a great pick for humid days or workouts.