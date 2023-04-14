Ready to make cheeks the main focus or complement an overall makeup look, the Tarte Cosmetics Blush Tape is a product that makes skin look radiant and refreshed. With more blush wands entering the market, this one is worth testing if you're looking for a natural, dewy finish.

We put the Tarte Cosmetics Blush Tape Liquid Blush to the test after receiving a complimentary sample from the brand. Keep reading for our full product review.

Picking up right where 2022 left off, blush is still having a major moment this year. Personally, I’ve never thought too much about blush: Once I nailed down the shades I liked, I’d rotate between them to add a little flush to my cheeks, complementing my bronzer choice. Over the past several months, I decided to shake up my traditional picks, and I’m glad I did. One of the products I've been checking out is the newly released Tarte Cosmetics Blush Tape ($35)—with its sheer, buildable coverage and dewy finish, I wanted to know if it was truly as gorgeous as it looked, and if it would keep my newfound love of blush going. Keep reading to learn all about my experience with the Tarte blush wand.

Tarte Cosmetics Blush Tape Best for: Most skin types and anyone who prefers a blush look with a dewy, diffused finish. Uses: A liquid blush wand with subtle pigment and skin-friendly ingredients for natural, dewy cheek looks. Active ingredients: Porcelain flower, mango butter, shea butter, licorice root, mineral pigments, diamond powder Potential allergens: Citric acid Price: $35 Shade range: Three shades (peach, berry, and pink) About the brand: Founded by Maureen Kelly in 2000, Tarte Cosmetics was created with the intention of providing customers with high quality products without harmful ingredients. Using a blend of safe, naturally derived ingredients designed to perform, Tarte believes in breaking down beauty barriers, dismantling stereotypes, and promoting kindness.

About My Skin: Sensitive and combination, but under control

Up until about a year ago, my skin was incredibly sensitive and reactive. I’d break out regularly and experience irritation when testing new things out, so with the exception of lip or eye products, I’d keep my beauty routine the same. However, after using an acne treatment prescribed by my dermatologist, my skin has drastically improved, so I finally feel more confident when trying new products (and even being seen in public without makeup).

Lately, I’ve been wearing a lot of liquid and cream blushes from Nars, e.l.f., and Rare Beauty. The texture and weightlessness of these blushes are a huge draw for me, and I like that it doesn’t look like I have a thick layer of product on when I wear them. I was excited to see if Tarte's Blush Tape would give me another lightweight option to enjoy for when I'm looking for a dewy flush of color.

How to Apply: Open, squeeze, and use the sponge tip

Khera Alexander.

With its squeeze tube and sponge tip packaging, it’s hard to get the application of Tarte's Blush Tape wrong. All that you need to do is to twist open the top of the blush wand to unlock the product, squeeze the tube to release product onto the sponge tip applicator, and apply the blush directly to your skin.

To blend the blush in, you can either use your fingers, dab directly with the applicator, or use a brush. Whichever method you choose, Tarte suggests starting one inch away from the corners of your mouth and applying two to three dots along your cheekbones in order to achieve the best application. Once applied, buff and blend the blush up towards your hairline.

The Results: A soft wash of color and dewy glow

Khera Alexander/Byrdie

After wearing the Tarte Blush Tape for about three weeks, I’ve really enjoyed using it. My skin has had a buttery, radiant glow to it each time I’ve worn the product, and it complements both my minimal and fuller-coverage makeup looks. As I mentioned above, it’s hard to apply the product wrong because the blush has a thin texture and sheer coverage. I opted to dispense a quarter-sized amount on the back of my hand and pat it into my cheeks with a brush. This method gave me more control, but it also helped keep the concealer I was wearing on my cheeks intact—I have a few dark spots, so I don’t apply cream or liquid blushes with my hands to avoid interfering with the product underneath it.

The Tarte Blush Tape is sheer, and I would opt for a look that was a little more pigmented when wearing it, layering about three or four coats. Once I got it to my liking, my skin would look great, but I do think I’d like the blush wand even more if it was more pigmented from the get-go. Also, the current shade options are limited: Anyone with a deeper skin tone may be able to wear Berry (the shade that I wore), but I’m not entirely confident the lighter shades would work as blushes for everyone—on darker skin tones, they may look better as liquid highlighters. I think the Blush Tape's dewy, buildable formula has great potential, so I’d love to see a shade extension in the future with deeper complexions in mind.

The Value: On the pricier side, but can be worth it

The Tarte Blush Tape wand is $35 for 0.4 oz. of product. I personally think that’s a little pricey, but I view this product as more of an investment because of how well it works, the amount of product you get, and the quality of the packaging and ingredients. If the shades and finish are to your liking, I think this blush is well worth the price.

Similar Products: You've got options

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Blush Wand: For those who need a bit more pigment, a matte finish, and/or more shade options, Charlotte Tilbury's Beauty Blush Wand ($42) is a great option. With a similar design to the Blush Tape, these wands will give you statement cheeks with as little as one or two dots of color.

Revolution Pro Hydra Bright Cream Blush: An affordable dupe to both the Blush Tape and Charlotte Tilbury blushes, the Revolution Pro Hydra Bright Cream Blush ($8) adds soft color to cheeks while making them glow. It's only available in two shades, so Tarte provides a bit more variety here.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush: Still selling out constantly and racking up rave reviews, the Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush ($23) is one of the best cheek products out there. Available in both matte and radiant finishes—and with an extensive shade range to complement all complexions—this Rare Beauty find is a suitable choice if you need several shade options.