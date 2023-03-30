Target's Spring Designer Collection Will Make You Feel Like You're on Vacation

Target's semi-annual designer collections are some of the most highly-anticipated fashion launches of the year, and this spring's offerings are no different. The mega-retailer just released details of this season's collabs, and you're going to want to make some room in your closet for the collections from Agua Bendita, Fe Noel, and Rhode. The lines are bursting with bright colors and summer-ready pieces, perfect for any vacation you might have on the cal. Ahead, everything you need to know about the drop.

“Target has a long history of bringing to our guests to the world's best designers at amazing prices, and our partnership with Agua Bendita, Fe Noel, and Rhode is another great example of that,” said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer of Target in a statement. “These are bold, distinctive, women-founded brands inspired by their own roots and cultures and I know our guests will absolutely love them."

Target is one to provide options (after all, who ever leaves a Target run without one or two more things than they were expecting to buy), and the Spring Designer Collection includes more than 100 pieces that span the apparel, swimwear, and accessories categories. It also includes a variety of wrap tops, breezy pants, and swim tops and bottoms that range in size from XXS-4X, so there’s bound to be something that speaks to your style.

The designs are full of tropical prints, minimalist stripes, and colorful basics, all designed to be comfortable yet chic enough to work in any warm weather situation. In the Agua Bendita collection, you’ll find handmade prints and earthy-yet-lively designs that pay homage to the brand’s Colombian roots. If you’re into brighter prints that burst with color, you’ll want to check out the Fe Noel collection's vivid bathing suits, sheer fishnet tops, and striking striped sets. And, finally, if you’re into groovier designs that could pass for vintage, Rhode has what you need with bold jumpsuits, floral skirts, and retro cover-ups.

And the best part? The Spring Designer Collection won’t break the bank since most of these pieces are available for under $35. Beginning April 15, you can shop the Spring Designer Collection on target.com and in select Target stores.