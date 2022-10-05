We Tried Target's New Fall Designer Collection—Here's Our Honest Review

I didn’t think they could beat last year’s lineup, but Target's latest fall designer collection is by far the best to date. To welcome autumn with a plethora of colors, patterns, and cold-weather accessories, the retail giant tapped Sergio Hudson, Kika Vargas, and the ladies of La Ligne for three separate—but equally eye-catching—collections.

I’ve shopped every Target designer collection drop to date, so of course I had to put this one to the test. I was most excited to see Sergio Hudson’s contributions to the line, as Hudson is known for immaculate tailoring and saturated hues. While his designs are sleek, Colombian designer Kika Vargas is all about volume, with puffed sleeves, billowing skirts, and rich, hand-drawn floral prints. Last but not least, La Ligne brings supremely chic knitwear to the mix, with their signature stripes adorning everything from sweaters to socks to trousers.

The newness includes 112 pieces, with prices ranging from $8 for accessories to $70 for outerwear. Sizing spans XXS-4X and seems consistent throughout. As a size 10/12, I found the large to be a perfect fit in virtually every piece I tried on.

The entire fall designer collection is live now on the Target site for preview, and you can shop it all online and in select stores come October 9. Below, my thoughts on a complete look from all three designers—plus a bonus suit from Hudson, because yes, I do play favorites.

Kika Vargas

Bella Gerard

On a rainy day, I want something that walks the line between playful and practical to lift my spirits. Cue this perfect ensemble from Kika Vargas, featuring the Mum Floral Tiered Ruffle Edge Puff Sleeve Midi Dress ($55). The cheerful frock looked dreamy styled on its own with gold accessories, and when it was time to head out into gray skies, I slipped on some loafers and added the Scallop Edge Trench Coat ($60) overtop to complete the look.

The wide skirt might seem daunting, but the notch detail at the collar and the short sleeves kept this dress from feeling too overwhelming on my short frame. I’m a big fan of billowing silhouettes like this one when I want to look put together without feeling restricted (sorry to my go-to Spanx), so I definitely plan to cop the Tiered Ruffle Edge Puff Sleeve Midi Dress ($55), too.

The standout detail on the coat is the stunning scalloped edge—an element we see on numerous pieces in the collection—and while I appreciate the balloon sleeve as a playful upgrade to the classic trench, I didn’t love the shape it gave my frame.

Sergio Hudson

Bella Gerard

If you think this outfit resembles the one Vice President Kamala Harris wore on Inauguration Day, that’s because Sergio Hudson designed them both—and did us all a solid, because a similar coat he currently sells costs just under three grand. Luckily, this Tailored Long Overcoat ($70) retails for just $70, despite fitting like it was made specifically for my frame. Hudson’s attention to detail when tailoring garments is unmatched, and I’m elated to see that precision come through in this collaboration.

Underneath the coat, I kept the monochrome moment going with the Strong Shoulder Sweater Midi Dress ($50), which features shoulder pads for a little extra oomph. Taking further inspo from Inauguration Day aesthetics, I completed the look with the matching Long Leather Gloves ($35)—and if I’d had the matching purple Beret ($20), I would’ve worn that too.

Each piece fit comfortably, and the color-coordinated accessory options only further elevate the look. If you’re hoping to step up your outerwear game this season, this purple coat gets my presidential stamp of approval.

Bella Gerard

If I liked the monochrome purple look in this collection, then I love the monochrome pink. This three-piece look features the High-Waist Wide Leg Tailored Trousers ($45) and Cropped Blazer ($50) with the Bralette Sweater ($25) underneath.

As someone with wide hips who typically struggles with trousers—read: has never before purchased a pair that didn’t require tailoring—I’m shocked and awed to say these babies fit my figure like a dream. A little long, but that’s what heels are for! These also come in black, yellow, and teal, and they’ll all be entering my closet shortly.

Likewise, I found the cropped blazer to be just right, although I do wish the bralette was more of a tank length, as us fuller-chested ladies could likely use another inch for coverage reasons. Nevertheless, this look was a total serve, and deserved a bonus spot in my review. Sergio never misses, and this is proof.

La Ligne

Bella Gerard

When it comes to cozying up and looking chic, no brand does it like La Ligne. Their knitwear options are the perfect pieces to round out this collection, and I was drawn to the colors on the Quarter Zip Striped Cable Knit Sweater ($40) immediately. While not extremely soft, I appreciated the midweight feel of the cable knit and the flattering zip-closure mock turtleneck, which reminded me of the navy Nili Lotan sweater from last year’s designer drop.

There are some great trouser options in La Ligne’s lineup—I snagged the Side Stripe Wide Leg Trousers ($40) for a future office look—but I opted to style this piece with some light-wash denim and the matching Striped Knee High Socks ($8) to lounge around my apartment.

I really enjoyed the matching moment, but I think this range would be equally exciting to style with various stripe colorways contrasted together. The collection’s hues are all complementary, ranging from neutrals to greens to blues and reds, and I’m excited to experiment further with all of them.

