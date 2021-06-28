Taraji P. Henson's BET Awards Was a Night Full of Hair Looks—And We Have Details

Taraji P. Henson wears many hats (and hairstyles): actress, mental health advocate, beauty entrepreneur, and now awards show host. After last year’s outstanding virtual show, in 2021, the BET Awards are back live and in person, red carpet and all. And, Taraji hosted the show's return flawlessly.

The annual celebration of Black culture and entertainment is known for standout red carpet fashion and beauty looks. All of the biggest names in music, fashion, and entertainment have graced this particular red carpet. So, of course, Taraji and her team delivered more than a few glam moments throughout the night. We'd expect no less than the mogul behind TPH by Taraji—after all, what's an award show without a few outfit (and hair) changes?

With four stunning hair moments, we had to know more. So, we connected with star's hairstylist Tym Wallace to get all the details on Taraji's stunning BET Awards looks. Read on for products, inspiration, and techniques—straight from the pro behind it all.

Rapunzel Length Locks

Taraji stunned on the red carpet with sleek, straight hair that was nearly as long as her gown. To get the look Tym prepped her hair with her very own leave-in, TPH by Taraji Ride or Die Leave In Conditioner ($13).

Next, using Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Naturally Curly Brush ($14), he blow-dried her hair straight. For the super sleek look, he straightened hair in sections using BaByliss Pro Ultra Thin Straightening Flat Iron ($150) and TPH by Taraji Hot Commodity Spray ($17).

High Volume Afro

For her homage to beauty legend Diana Ross, Wallace went for high volume. He prepped and detangled her hair using TPH by Taraji Ride or Die Leave-In Conditioner ($13) and Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Naturally Curly Brush ($14). Afterward, the hairstylist diffused her hair and added extra volume with a detangling brush. To add more definition and curl, he also used a micro flat iron for added texture. Wallace then finished the look with Oribe hair spray ($42) and Mizani Therma Smooth Shine Extend Mist ($15).

A Bob Two Ways

After another quick hair change, Henson debuted a short and wavy bob with lots of texture and volume. To acheive the look, Wallace used the star's own line (and a winning combo) once again: the TPH by Taraji Ride or Die Leave In Conditioner ($13) and Tangle Teezer Ultimate Detangler Naturally Curly Brush ($14). For volume, he brushed out her dry hair with the Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Finisher ($18).

For the final look of the night, Taraji rocked another bob—this time with curly bangs. For hair prep, Wallace used TPH by Taraji Honey Fresh Clarifying Shampoo with Moisture ($TK) and TPH By Taraji Make It Rain Hydrating Conditioner ($TK). As a final step, he detangled her hair with the Tangle Teezer The Ultimate Finisher ($14) and used a one-inch curling iron for texture.

Proof that your favorite beauty tools are versatile for any look.