The Swimsuit-As-a-Top Tankini Has Made Its Comeback

Although the last time you may have worn a tankini was during your Limited Too middle school days—arguably made popular by parents with teens searching for a stopgap before the string bikini—Swim Week at Paraiso Miami Beach is here to prove that tankinis are once again worthy of the fashion set. Unlike the tankinis of yesteryear, the modern tankini has a higher hemline and resembles more of a crop top than the former one-piece cut in half.

Known for providing more coverage and support, models at OneOne, Acacia, Riot Swim, and more strutted down the runway in both tight and loose silhouettes, with options that even cover your shoulders and inviting in a welcomed change: Swimwear-as-outerwear. The versatility and wearability is endless with this style. And although we’ve improved with self-love and body-positivity movements, it’s still challenging to find swimwear beyond sample size. That’s where the tankini comes in as the ultimate necessity; it complements all bodies and proves that style is an attitude, not a clothing size. Ahead, five designers that argue function and and fashion can play in the same field with the help of tankinis.

VDM The Label

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for VDM The Label

Inspired by the Amalfi Coast, Australian brand VDM The Label pulled inspiration from Italian designers including Versace and Roberto Cavalli for their VACANZA collection. The line featured ‘90s and early ‘00s silhouettes in pastel, neutral, and vibrant tankinis.

Riot Swim

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for Riot Swim

Founded in 2016, Riot Swim has seen its share of swim trends over the past six years. This year they followed the tankini trend, but didn't skimp on the sexiness, as stringy tankinis were the big theme at the brand's spring/summer 2023 show. The overall palate embodied earthy, muted tones with brights to symbolize renewal and awakening.

Acacia

Fernanda Calfat / Getty Images for Paraiso Miami Beach

Tankinis have been gathering momentum the last few years and were definitely a focal point with Hawaii-based brand, Acacia. Tropical prints and crochet versions walked down their oceanfront runway.

Cupshe

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Cupshe

Glamor and high fashion lived as one at the Cupshe show, where diverse shades and bodies wowed the crowds with the brands 42 looks. With metallic lurex ribbing and sheer mesh tankinis, curves were accentuated and inclusion was celebrated at the “Beauty in All Forms” show.

OneOne

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for ONEONE

Water-loving customers can feel good about a purchase from Colombia-based brand OneOne where 50 percent of bikinis are made from recycled raw materials. The brand's tankinis were vibrant, playful, and even doubled as cover ups.