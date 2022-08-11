Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Scünci Accessories Are Curl-Friendly (and Affordable)

Tamera Mowry has worn many hats throughout her career from wife, mom, talk show host, and actress. Now she's adding designer to the list with her new accessory collection with Scunci. Mowry's the latest celeb to foray into beauty with a partnership centered around hair accessories. Her namesake collection with Scünci features 21 accessories—all under $10—and all designed to add flare to your daily look.

The Tamera Mowry Collection features a wide range of cute on-trend items from scrunchies, barrettes, headbands, and claw clips—made with curly hair in mind (of course). We caught up with Mowry to talk about her Scünci designs, her relationship with her natural hair, and more. Read ahead for more.

How did your Californian roots influence the creation of these accessories?

I lived most of my life in Los Angeles and moved to Napa about three years ago. There is no other place like California, and I love how much there is to do here. I can visit the beach, the city, and the wine country all in one day. I love that versatility and try to implement that in my style, which I love to keep fun, cute, and chic.

These accessories are super versatile, so you can pair them with any look and wear them with any outfit. The headbands, for example, come in different colors, and I love to wear the denim one when I run errands, and I like to pair the pearl knit headband with a cute black dress when I go out for dinner.

ScÃ¼nci

The collection features a combination of nostalgic products like scrunchies and headbands. Why did you decide on these products?

These are the hair accessories I grew up with and loved so much, and I wanted to ensure they were included in my collection. I wanted to make sure this collection felt special, just like how my mom made me feel when she would do my hair as a little girl.

You've had natural hair and proudly rocked it your entire life. How do these products reflect your relationship with your hair?

Thank you! I love wearing my natural hair. I take really good care of my hair, and I love being able to style it in unique ways depending on the day. Curly girls know the value of a good claw clip to keep our hair in place, and I made sure my collection included a jumbo claw clip. I know that sometimes it may be hard to style your natural hair, but with the right accessories, it's much easier.

It can be challenging to find hair accessories that work for curly hair. How did your personal experience with accessories influence the pieces you chose to create?

The headbands, claw clips, and scrunchies are all designed with curly hair girls in mind. Growing up with curly hair, I had a tough time finding cute accessories that helped keep my hair in place. I wanted my collection to be different and reach all girls with curly hair like me.

ScÃ¼nci

What are your tips for using accessories like butterfly clips or hairpins, which can often get entangled in curly hair?

I recommend detangling your curls and keeping them moisturized before you begin styling with any accessories. You have to wet your hair a lot when you have curly hair. It really helps prevent shrinkage and keeps your curls looking nice and long.

Did your daughter influence any of the accessories you created? If so, how?

Ariah is my little fashionista and loves all kinds of accessories in her hair. When she was younger, I began putting little bows and clips in her hair, and she's loved it ever since. When designing the collection, I kept thinking about fun accessories that would make it easy for moms to style our little girls' hair. We came out with this amazing collection featuring all of my favorites!

