Tamera Mowry-Housley on the Perfume That Makes Her Smell Like a Chai Tea Latte

Tamera Mowry-Housley has been gracing our televisions screens since the '90s and is undoubtedly one actress we've seen evolve before our eyes. Over three decades, she's played roles in some of the most beloved shows and movies like Sister, Sister, Seventeen Again, and Twitches. Today, Mowry-Housley is still making major moves in the industry. She brought her vibrant energy and humor to the Emmy-winning talk show The Real for six seasons, departing in 2020. This year, the multi-hyphenate has been busy co-hosting Hulu's Baker's Dozen and filming the new Hallmark movie The Santa Stakeout.

Mowry-Housley is also a wife and mother of two and shares intimate glimpses of her life on her YouTube channel, The Housley Life. The actress' love for her children and youth at large heavily influences the personal and professional moves she makes these days. So, naturally, she leaped at the opportunity to partner with Dairy Queen for its Miracle Treat Day, a program that raises funds for the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. We recently caught up with Mowry-Housley to discuss the initiative, how she stays centered amidst her demanding schedule and her must-have beauty essentials. Keep scrolling for more.

The One Cause She's Passionate About Supporting

"The Children's Miracle Network Hospital is one of the first organizations I was involved with when I moved to Los Angeles. Dairy Queen and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals have been partners for a very long time. Anytime I can do anything to help children, it's a no-brainer for me. I want to help make Miracle Treat Day one of the biggest days they've ever had. I love this initiative because it's very easy to get involved. All you have to do is visit your local Dairy Queen, order your favorite Blizzard, and $1 or more will be donated to help fund treatment for children."

The One Thing That Gets Her "In The Zone" Before Work

"Honestly, I always like to think about why I am doing it. I will always have a picture of my family next to me. They motivate me organically. Once you have children, you realize the things you do are not just for yourself. I always pray and meditate to make sure that I'm in the right mindset. I also try to stay positive. Even when challenges arise, staying focused and thinking with a more optimistic perspective gets me through."

The One Lip Color She Loves to Wear

"I love a good red lip. I go back and forth between Mac's Ruby Woo and Fenty Beauty's Stunna Lip Paint in Uncensored."

The One Skincare Step She'll Never Skip

"Definitely sunscreen. As women of color, we still need sunscreen. People say I still look young, and I'm aging backward. I think wearing sunscreen is what's helped me. Supergoop has fantastic sunscreen."

The One Haircare Brand She's Currently Testing

"I'm trying this new shampoo and conditioner from NatureLab. I just started using it, but I love that it's clean. For curly hair, we need clean products. I have fine curly hair, and it's really important that I don't put anything in it that will make it dry out."

The One Curly Hair Tip That Has Made a Difference in Her Routine

"I learned you have to make sure you're using the right brush when brushing curly hair because your hair can easily snap. I've also learned a technique called raking. It's really important to detangle your hair with your hands and some conditioner. With your hands, you'll be able to feel the state of your hair, and you can see how much is coming out. It's also really important to do a deep condition. I'm always busy, so I forget to do it because you have to let it sit on your hair for 20 minutes. I really don't have 20 minutes, but I'm forcing myself to deep condition and take care of these curls."

The One Fragrance She's Been Wearing For Years

"I am a creature of habit when it comes to my perfume. I've been using the same perfume for years. It's Lavanila Pure Vanilla Eau de Parfum ($48). Sometimes I'll mix it with shea butter lotion, and it always smells so good. Adrienne Houghton from The Real would always like to smell me. She says I smell like a chai tea latte."

The One Beauty Tip She Wishes She Learned Earlier

"Don't sleep in your makeup. That's the number one thing. When I was younger and would go partying, I would come home tired and not take my makeup off. You take your young skin for granted. But eventually, your pores will get clogged, and you will break out. Another thing is to drink lots of water. When you drink lots of water, your skin has a natural glow."

The One Way She Practices Self-Care

"Self-care is watching my favorite shows, taking a bubble bath, having a glass of wine, and reading a book."

