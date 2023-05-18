We'll Be Copying Sydney Sweeney's Supermodel Nails All Spring

Sydney Sweeney is our balletcore queen and the star never misses a chance to wear girly bows or frilly tutus on the red carpet. Sweeney was recently spotted at the premiere of her latest film, Reality, where she put a "quiet luxury" spin on her tried-and-true ballet-inspired looks. She wore a layered black dress and cute supermodel nails for an off-stage ballerina look.

On May 16, Sweeney arrived at the Museum of Modern Art for the NYC premiere wearing a black Schiaparelli Haute Couture floor-length gown. Her dress features a strapless neckline and blocks of alternating sheer fabric and opaque ruffles that remind us of the wrap skirts that ballerinas wear to practice. Her stylist Molly Dickson paired the dress with strappy black heels and two diamond rings, both with thin gold bangs.

The star’s outfit was neutral-yet-intricate, which is essentially the definition of the quiet luxury trend that’s all over TikTok. Her supermodel nails were the perfect complement, and nail artist Zola Ganzorigt created a medium-length almond-shaped manicure with a pale pink polish. Supermodel nails channel '90s supermodels with a softly rounded shape and a subtle shade like nude, soft brown, or baby pink. Sweeney opted for a light pink with a slight sheerness, making her nails look clean and elegant against her revealing gown.

But that’s not all, folks—Sweeney also incorporated the current undone blowout trend for her wispy waves, which hairstylist Glen Oropeza created for the actor. She wore her long hair parted down the middle with tons of subtle waves throughout. Her hair looked beachy, but not in a classic beach wave way—rather, her hair was softly tousled and full of volume, making it look like she just airdried it after swimming in salt water rather than hitting it with a hot tool.

And to tie it all together, Sweeney’s makeup artist Mellissa Hernandez created a tiny smoked wing on the star. Sweeney’s soft-matte cloud skin featured a pop of pink blush to add vibrancy to her complexion. Hernandez also called on the bubbling subtle wing trend, which we’ve seen on stars like Hailey Bieber and Elle Fanning in the past few weeks. We can’t confirm this just yet, but it looks like Hernandez used a black eyeshadow to smoke out Sweeney’s entire upper and lower lashlines and then extended the color into a tiny wing. The technique was perfect for creating definition and volume in Sweeney’s lashes, and Hernandez finished the entire look off with a satin nude lip.