Sydney Sweeney Paired Strawberry Milk Nails With a Monochromatic Pink Look

We can always count on Sydney Sweeney to turn a look that's just the right mix of feminine and approachable. Even when she takes a fashion risk, like her head-to-toe balletcore ensemble at the LACMA gala or her bustled skirt at the 2022 Emmys, she keeps her beauty relatively simple—and last night's look was no exception.

Getty Images

Sweeney has been busy filming her upcoming rom-com Anyone But You in Australia but made her return to the red carpet alongside her costar, Glen Powell, at CinemaCon in Las Vegas. She wore a pink satiny jumpsuit with a strapless top and pleated wide-leg pants. She skipped a necklace to let the straight-across neckline shine and accessorized it with a pair of stoned hoops and pink PVC shoes.

Getty Images

As for her beauty look, she kept things fresh and effortless. Her makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, gave her a "cloud skin" base and popped some bright pink blush on her cheeks for a soft flush. Her brows were groomed and feathery. Hernandez lightly defined her eyes with taupe shadow and a touch of liner. For lips, the celebrity MUA simply lined Sweeney's lips with a deep nude and filled them in with matte pink lipstick. Her hair was left down in a classic fluffy '90s blowout, showing off her layers and new-ish honey blonde shade.

Getty Images

A pale pink strawberry milk manicure, by nail artist Zola Gansorizt, tied the whole look together. As a refresher, a strawberry milk manicure is a twist on the milky nail trend and uses a sheer, milky shade of pink to add just a touch of polish and color to the nails. In Sweeney's case, she opted for a natural medium length and a soft, rounded shape, with a wash of baby pink polish. It's the perfect blend of girly and effortless—just like Sweeney's overall style.