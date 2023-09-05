Everyone loves a French manicure. The classic nail style lends itself to countless interpretations and can be easily altered to fit any aesthetic and trend. Celebrities often sport their own rendition of the look, including Rihanna’s black flame French tips; Emily Ratajkowski, JT, and Jenna Ortega’s patent leather French tips; Jennifer Lopez’s logomania French mani; and Kim Kardashian’s Y2K Hello Kitty French manicure—just to name a few.



Recently, while attending an Armani Beauty event and runway show in Venice, Italy, Sydney Sweeney and her nail artist Zola Ganzorigt made their own change to the never-out-of-style manicure, debuting a slightly different shaped tip with a shiny, ruby-red addition to the look.



Sweeney’s manicure was a medium length and was almond-shaped. The bed of her nails was a pinky-beige and not super glossy, though not matte either. Where most French manicures tend to start their white tips where the natural tip would be, Sweeney’s white tips started much lower, almost at her cuticle, before stretching diagonally across her nails. The result was a long crescent shape that bent around a small red gemstone in the upper center of her nail that perfectly matched the floral embellishment on her black dress.



Of course, her glam was just as chic as her nails, and also incorporated a gorgeous pop of red.



Makeup artist Melissa Hernandez used all Armani Beauty products to paint Sweeney with the most perfect complexion, cherry red lips, and subtly dramatic eye to match the glamor of her dress and nails.



First, Hernandez used the luxury brand's Luminous Silk Hydrating Primer ($44), followed by the coordinating Luminous Silk Foundation ($69) in shade 5.75. After that, she concealed with their Power Fabric Concealer ($40) in shade 4 and used two shades of the Luminous Silk Glow Setting Powder ($64)—5.5 to set her face and 8 to bronze. Sweeney’s complexion was finished off with the Luminous Silk Glow Blush ($38) in shade 51 and Fluid Sheer Glow Enhancer in shade 2.



For Eyes, Hernandez kept it simple with the Smooth Silk Eye Pencil ($33) in shade 4 and the Eyes To Kill Mascara ($33). Sweeney’s lips were just one product: Lip Power Long-Wear Satin Lipstick ($45) in shade 403, which complimented her dress—a sparkly velvet halter top gown with an exposed midriff and an ultra-sparkly big red rose for a choker. She finished everything off with a couple of rings and an updo, and was the picture of elegance.