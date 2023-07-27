Sydney Sweeney Just Wore the Perfect Pop Star Ponytail

Sydney Sweeney stays booked and busy. It feels like the actor is always at a red carpet, brand launch, or event—and more power to her. No matter how random the occasion might feel, she always looks incredible, and her recent appearance at the Samsung Unpacked 2023 product experience in Seoul, South Korea, was no different.

Just days ago, the actor was spotted filming a music video in a rocker-chic outfit. For the Samsung event on July 26, though, Sweeney’s outfit was equal parts ‘90s pop girl and business chic—stylist Molly Dickson dressed Sweeney in a grey sleeveless Rokh minidress with a wide boat neckline and a low back. She paired the look with an acrylic handbag, silver hoop earrings, and a dainty ring.



Sweeney also wore a perfect bouncy ponytail that, paired with her headset microphone, made her look like a pop star. Sweeney’s hairstylist Glen Oropeza created a middle part in the actor’s hair and pulled it back into a slick high ponytail, setting aside a two-inch tendril on her left side. Oropeza added fluffy waves to Sweeney’s ponytail and then created a soft curl in her single tendril. The entire hairstyle was sleek, but her pony had tons of fluffy volume.

Though Sweeney’s tendril isn’t technically a side bang, we can’t help but compare her hair to the countless celebs who’ve been wearing sleek Aaliyah side swoops as of late. Rihanna, Keke Palmer, and Selena Gomez all wore variations of the ‘90s bang with a classic-Aaliyah deep part, and the style has looked amazing on everyone who's tried it so far. But if you’re firmly planted in the middle part camp, Sweeney’s sleek tendril is the perfect way to get in on the trend.

Sweeney’s makeup artist Melissa Hernandez finished off the actor’s look with glowing skin and a barely-there peachy beat. Her makeup featured fluttery lashes, brushed-up brows, a mini wing, and shimmering eyeshadow that matched her peachy blush and glossy lips. Finally, Sweeney tied her look together with a soft pink naked manicure.