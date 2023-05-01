Sydney Sweeney Served Major Barbie Vibes At the Met Gala

Is it too late to add an extra cast member to the Barbie movie? Because Sydney Sweeney is serving major barbiecore vibes at the 2023 Met Gala, and I think I speak for everyone when I say we want more of it. Let’s break it down.

First the hair—the star’s gorgeous blonde strands were given a voluminous blowout (the work no doubt of her hair stylist Glen Oropeza) giving her a lift at the roots and effortlessly wispy ends. To complement her bouncy finish, she draped a large black bow over the top of her head which was a nod to a similar accent at the bottom of her gown. As she walked the steps, her hair had that sort of easy movement that only seems possible on movie sets.

Getty Images



Sweeney also had her makeup artist Melissa Hernandez prep her skin with Laneige products and use a full face of Armani Beauty to create her glowy airbrushed glam. Hernandez used the brand's signature Luminous Silk Foundation ($69) for complexion, a hint of blush, and a custom blend of liquid eye tints to create what she called a "rosy-champagne" shade—a subtle, yet effective pink accent that pulled the entire look together. But it didn’t stop there, manicurist Zola Ganzorigt also gave Sweeney the Barbie treatment by embellishing her bubblegum pink almond shaped nails with what looks like tiny pearls or crystals, for an elevated version of a French nail we all know and love.

Getty Images

Then there is the fashion. If Barbie went to the Met Gala, I can’t help but think this is what she would wear. The Miu Miu gown hugged Sweeney’s curves in all the right places, and the mermaid silhouette was complete with blush tulle fabric and adorned with gemstones flowers from the top down. It's giving classic and effortless glamor, fit for a Barbie doll.