Sydney Sweeney Brought Haute Balletcore to the LACMA Red Carpet

It takes an actress of a certain caliber to deliver in a role as complex as Euphoria's Cassie Howard. Sydney Sweeney, however, knocked it out of the park—and it makes sense since she’s been a performer her entire life, including during her dancing days when she was little. On November 5, Sweeney channeled that energy and dove headfirst into a pretty-in-pink balletcore look at the LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles.



Getty

When celebrities hit the red carpet, it’s not uncommon for them to grace their Instagram accounts with their looks for the evening. Sweeney’s look was all over her Instagram, but what made us say, “aww,” were her inspo pics for the ensemble. In a sweet stories series, Sweeney shared multiple photos of herself as a toddler during dance recitals. There were a few costumes shown, one of them including a quintessential ballerina look, including a pink tutu and a fuzzy pink tiara. Sydney shared that this was “lil ballerina me.”



Years later, Sweeney is still rocking the ballerina look in line with the balletcore trend that currently has a chokehold on fall style. Sweeney’s stylist, Molly Dickson, dressed the star in a Giambattista Valli couture minidress that features a frilly A-line skirt, plunging deep-v neckline, and balloon sleeves decorated with roses. Of course, a ballerina is nothing without her tights, and Dickson added a pale pink pair to create a monochromatic look. Sweeney’s jewelry was minimal but still on theme with oval cut pink stud earrings and a single pink ring that added glamour and softness.

Sweeney and her team had a full-on photoshoot including a pair of point shoes before the actress stepped onto the red carpet. Now, it’s not impossible to wear ballet shoes outside of a studio—just look at the recent ballet flat resurgence—but Sweeney swapped hers out for similarly shaped platform heels covered in dazzling sequins and rhinestones.

Although Sweeney’s glam seems minimal at first glance, it made a maximum impact paired with her ballerina-themed outfit. Sweeney’s hairstylist, Glen Coco Oropeza, added extensions from The Hair Shop to Sweeney’s hair and then pulled her tresses back into a classic ballerina bun with a deep side part.



Her makeup artist, Melissa Hernandez, followed in the footsteps of Sweeney’s pale pink outfit and created a monochromatic makeup look with a rosy finish. Hernandez added a wash of pink to Sweeney’s eyelids and accentuated her upper lashes with a baby wing and a few coats of mascara. On Sweeney’s lower lashes, Hernandez upped the babydoll vibes by creating separation with individual lashes—this technique allowed Hernandez to add dimension to Sweeney’s lower lashline without liner. She finished the look off by adding a pink blush to the apples of Sweeney’s cheeks and swiping a pale pink lip gloss across her lips.

And to tie together her all-pink glam, nail artist, Zola Ganzorigt, created an almond-shaped manicure equipped with baby-pink glitter.

Getty

We’d wager a bet that Sydney Sweeney has never, ever been happier on a red carpet than by rocking such a nostalgic and on-trend look.

