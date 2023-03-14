Sydney Sweeney's Romantic New Swim Collab Is a Nod to "Euphoria"

Sydney Sweeney is arguably this generation's biggest star on the rise. In addition to her acting chops (which earned her two Emmy noms in one year) she's a producer, at-home mechanic, fashion darling, and all-around It-girl. Now, she adds swim designer to her lengthy list of talents with her new collab with Frankies Bikinis.

The Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collection includes a plethora of Italian-inspired lacy designs and whimsical eyelet fabrics that we imagine would make even Monica Bellucci herself a fan—here’s all the details on the romantic and sexy collection, which drops March 14.

Frankies Bikinis

The Inspiration

“The second I saw the [Euphoria] episode of Sydney wearing the Gemma one piece, I immediately envisioned a collaboration for Sydney to create pieces that truly embody her gorgeous femininity, her bombshell romantic aura, not to mention her numerous talents,” says the founder and creative director of Frankies Bikinis, Francesca Aiello. To jog your memory, Sweeney wears the hot pink cutout suit in that infamous hot tub scene in season two.

Frankies Bikinis

Though Euphoria sparked the idea for the collab, the collection's overall vibe was inspired by something a little more sophisticated: chic Italian summer romances. The brand’s website says that the collection is “inspired by the girl who follows her heart, and Sweeney echoes that sentiment. "We really wanted to make pieces that, when worn, make you feel like your most romantic and sexy self,” she says.

Frankies Bikinis

The Collection

The Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collection includes what Frankies Bikinis says is its sexiest launch to date, with embroidered lace details, ruffle jacquards, and Sweeney’s custom designs, which includes an exclusive kiss print that Sweeney created with her own lips.

Frankies Bikinis

The collab includes an array of swimsuits—in both Frankies' signature styles like the iconic Gemma and brand-new silhouettes—lingerie-inspired skirts and camis, and a coquettish dress. The pieces all include feminine details like eyelet fabrics, luxurious beading, and vintage-inspired florals, and the sizes range from XS to XXL in select styles. To encapsulate the true essence of a passionate Italian love affair, photographer Sonia Szóstak shot Sweeney and Aiello in Rome, which Frankies Bikinis says is “arguably one of the most romantic cities in the world.”

The Sydney Sweeney x Frankies Bikinis collection is releasing in two drops, the first on March 14, and the second in early April. You can shop the full collection on frankiesbikinis.com.