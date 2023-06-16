Sydney Sweeney's New Fluffy Curtain Bangs Are the Perfect Retro Hair Inspo

Sydney Sweeney can make anything look glam, whether she’s on the red carpet in a haute ballerina outfit, looking like a modern-day Sophia Loren at Cannes, or, most recently, even handing out bottled water from a truck. Okay, that last one may not be as luxurious as the other events—but she still looked chic as ever with her wispy curtain bangs.

On June 15, Sweeney attended a Bai event in NYC, where she handed out the antioxidant-infused drink to fans from a food truck. She wore a cute Y2K-inspired outfit, which included a baby pink and white raglan tee that reads “Bai babe,” a matching light pink mini skirt, white Miu Miu mules, pink wire-frame sunglasses, and simple rings. Her look had a vintage school-girl vibe to it, and her new bangs were the perfect accent.

Sweeney’s bangs featured a flowy shape, swoopy middle part, and fluffy volume, and they tapered down into her voluminous waves that reached just below her collarbones. Her bangs were sort of a mash-up of traditional curtain bangs and the current mall bangs trend, since the have a piecey, wispy texture towards the center.

While mall bangs are inspired by the straight, fluffy bangs that people wore in the ‘80s, the modern rendition of mall bangs is highly customizable. Dua Lipa just wore Medusa-inspired mall bangs with long, wispy fringe, and Ariana Grande revealed a micro pair. Sweeney’s mall bangs are just more proof that the trend is here to stay and that you can customize it by mixing it with curtain bangs, which are still one of the internet’s favorite bang styles.

“Depending on what you Google, you’ll see a wide range of different styles; let’s face it, in the ‘80s everyone had some sort of bang,” Heggy Gonzalez, editorial stylist and creative director at Inspire Greatness Aveda Institutes, previously told Byrdie. “I really think it’s about adding a little detail around the face that can frame a style.”

Gonzalez continued to explain that you can customize your mall bangs according to your hairline, forehead size, and desired thickness. If you’re going for Sweeney’s mall bangs, you can ask your stylist to create longer curtain bangs with a feathery texture—this will take some of the weight off your bangs for a piecey finish. As far as styling goes, you can continue styling your curtain bangs as usual (that is, blowdrying them upward and outward for flippy ends) and then grab a small flat iron to smooth out the middle pieces.