Sydney Sweeney Put a Dark Twist on Seashell Nails

Sydney Sweeney has been doing the most lately (we mean that as a compliment), and her most recent Variety cover is nothing short of fabulous. The spread features Sweeney decked out in pink hues and Versace medallions, but at a Variety event, she went a darker route with a black leather outfit and a stunning holographic manicure.

On August 10, Sweeney arrived at the Variety Power of Young Hollywood event at NeueHouse in Los Angeles wearing a black leather Alexander McQueen outfit. Her sleeveless top featured a corset bodice with a peplum hem (it's making a comeback), and her skirt had a maxi cut with a straight silhouette and a middle slit. Sweeney’s stylist Molly Dickson accessorized the star in black and silver pointed-toe heels, various silver rings, and silver and diamond hoop earrings.

Getty Images

Sweeney’s mesmerizing dark seashell nails added just the right amount of color to her moody outfit. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt first created a medium-length almond shape and then painted the star’s nails with a deep blue polish. Ganzorigt put a fun twist on the aura manicure—instead of creating a center that diffuses into the base, the nail artist added globs of holographic polish to the center of each nail. Though the rainbow effect is most prominent in the nails' black centers, Ganzorigt added a glaze over the base as well, giving her nails an otherworldly, iridescent look.

Since the mermaidcore trend emerged earlier this summer, we've noticed an uptick in seashell-inspired manicures. While Sweeney’s manicure definitely falls into this camp, it's also reminiscent of Cardi B’s recent “blue hour” manicure, which features a similar blue that is not so dark that it’s navy but not too light that it can be considered a blueberry milk nail. After over a year of pastel nail polish reigning supreme, we think that bolder shades of blue will pop off as the weather cools.

To match the cool-toned vibes of her manicure and jewelry, Sweeney’s makeup artist Melissa Hernandez created a silver smoky eye on the star. First, she sculpted Sweeney’s crease with a light grey shadow and added a grey invisible glitter shadow to her lids, plus a shimmer on her inner crease. After creating a smoked-out wing and adding mascara to Sweeney’s top and bottom lashes, she rounded out the beat with a subtle pink blush and a glossy nude lip. Finally, hair stylist Glen Oropeza created what he calls “soft glamour,” which included a touchably soft blowout with a middle part and a single swoop at the front of her hair.