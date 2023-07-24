Sydney Sweeney's Black Aura Manicure Is Surprisingly Edgy

We all know that Sydney Sweeney is a woman of many talents, and that includes repairing vintage cars. While many of us were still in our bread baking phase, Sweeney took to her TikTok account in 2021 to show off how she singlehandedly fixed her cherry red Vintage Ford Bronco. Sweeney just added another skill to her long list, which includes acting, dancing, and now possibly singing—the actor was just spotted shooting a music video while wearing an edgy red and black aura manicure.

On July 22, Sydney’s glam squad posted tons of BTS pictures of the star preparing to shoot a music video– whether it's her song or she's just making a cameo has yet to be determined. Her stylist Molly Dickson dressed Sweeney in a black leather bodysuit with buckled straps and silver hardware, including zippers, studs, and hooks. From Sweeney’s belt hangs leather stars stitched together by silver hooks, creating a sort of couture leather fishnet moment. Dickson paired the look with a silver diamond choker, rings, earrings, a bracelet, and fingerless gloves.

In most of the videos she's sitting in a red car, and while we're not sure if it's hers, her red and black aura nails match it perfectly. Sweeney’s longtime nail artist Zola Ganzorigt first created a medium-length almond shape on the star, followed by a coat of black nail polish to act as a base. Then, Ganzorigt added a pop of cherry red to the center of Sweeney’s nails, creating the perfect airbrushed aura. To up the rock and roll vibes, Ganzorigt added a silver star decal to each of Sweeney’s pinky fingers.

Though Sweeney’s nails look like the perfect paint job on a newly decked-out car, recreating her look is fairly simple. Nail artist Phoebe Cascarina recently told us her trick for the perfect aura nails every time. First, apply black gel polish, and then "Cure this gel layer, and don't wipe away the tacky/sticky layer left on top," she says. While your nails are still tacky, apply a bright red eyeshadow to the center of the nail in layers. Once you’ve achieved your desired opacity, blend the red center with the black borders with a burgundy eyeshadow. Finally, seal your manicure with two layers of top coat for a shiny finish.

To finish Sweeney's car babe look, hairstylist Glen Oropeza created flippy curtain bangs that blend into Sweeney’s voluminous and soft waves. Makeup artist Patrick Ta created his signature smoky bronzed look on the star, smoking out black liner along the perimeter of her eyes, livening up her complexion with bronzer and blush, and then finishing it all off with a plump nude lip.