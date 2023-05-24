Sydney Sweeney Wore New Bangs and "The Pam" Updo to Cannes

HBO's stamp of approval can get you far, and Sydney Sweeney has gotten in threefold. After her breakout role as Cassie in Euphoria, she was cast in the first season of The White Lotus, and stars in the network's latest film, Reality, solidifying her role as one of our generation's biggest rising stars. So, it comes as no surprise that Sweeney was spotted at one of the industry's most prestigious events, the Cannes Film Festival, where she wore a Pamela Anderson updo with brand-new bangs.

On May 23, Sweeney attended a Miu Miu lunch in Cannes, wearing a baby blue knee-length Miu Miu dress with a fitted bodice, white corsage details, and a semi-sheer fabric throughout. Her stylist Molly Dickson paired the dress with strappy gold sandals, a white mini bag, and diamond rings and diamond drop earrings. With a romantic silhouette and a coquettish color, her look was equal parts Buffalo ‘66 and Sophia Loren.

Getty Images

To solidify the Italian glam-meets-'90s look, Sweeney’s hairstylist Glen Oropeza created a voluminous Pam Anderson-inspired hairstyle with effortless overgrown Birkin bangs. Her updo features hair that’s gathered at the crown, with ringlets sprouting out to add volume, dimension, and an undone touch to her prim and proper dress.

Oropeza played up the glamour with full Birkin bangs that begin right below Sweeney’s brows and taper out to ends that reach the star’s jawline. The overgrown length was perfect for a sunny day on the French Riviera, since Sweeney could push them to either side of her face while maintaining the face-framing qualities of a classic fringe.

Sweeney’s makeup artist Melissa Hernandez matched the actor’s eyeshadow to her dress and applied a wash of matte baby blue eyeshadow along her entire lid and crease. Hernandez then created volume in Sweeney’s lashes with a bold black liner on the upper lash line, and then added a flush to her complexion with a rosy blush and a matching pink matte lip.

Finally, manicurist Emily Rose Lansley created wet-looking supermodel nails for Sweeney, and the mani was natural and dainty to go with the rest of the star's look. To achieve a pared-down mani, Rose simply filed Sweeney’s natural nails to a short round shape before applying a cool-tone nude nail polish with a high-shine finish.